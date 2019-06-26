Former Surrey man charged with criminal fraud

VANCOUVER, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - An investigation by the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has led to a former Surrey man being charged under the Criminal Code with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and using forged documents.

The charges relate to allegations that $40,000 solicited for investment in a real estate development was misused, and that the investor was presented with forged financial and immigration documents.

Johny Panyavong, 26, was arrested June 18 in Ontario following a joint effort by the BCSC's Criminal Investigations Branch, the Ontario Securities Commission's Joint Serious Offences Team and the Niagara Regional Police Service.

Panyavong was transported back to B.C. Following a June 24 court appearance in Surrey, he was released on $5,000 bail and required to surrender all travel documents.

