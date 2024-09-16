Former Comcast SVP, AI & Advanced Analytics, Matt Hull Joins Sabio Holdings Board of Directors

Hull brings deep AI and data analytics experience to Sabio

Currently serves as Chief Data Analytics Officer at Chamberlain Group, a Blackstone portfolio company

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO)(OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a California-based ad-tech company that specializes in delivering highly targeted ads, insights, and services in ad-supported streaming to top Fortune 100 brands, is pleased to announce Matt Hull has joined its Board of Directors ("Board").

Hull has spent his career turning data and analytics into cutting-edge solutions that create significant and perpetual economic value. Leveraging more than three decades of experience in Artificial Intelligence ("AI")/analytics, he blends his strategic business background and deep technical expertise to improve corporate efficiency and uncover growth opportunities.

"We are excited about welcoming such an accomplished AI and data analytics strategist to our Board," said Aziz Rahimtoola, Sabio's CEO and co-founder. "We remain a committed partner in helping brands and agencies reach, engage, and validate diverse consumers, including through the use of data intelligence and AI, and we look forward to Matt's leadership and insights to help us navigate and accelerate our growth and engagement in this important space."

The Company welcomes Hull at an unprecedented time for AI and data analytics, with the AI industry market size in the United States alone expected to reach $407 billion by 2027, a staggering growth from its estimated $86.9 billion revenue in 2022. With over 64% of businesses expecting AI to increase their productivity and an expected annual growth rate of over 37% between 2024 and 2030, understanding and capitalizing on the benefits of AI may be transformational for many businesses over the coming decade1.

"With the AI and analytics industry poised for great acceleration in the coming decade, the potential for companies offering strategic data intelligence and analytics is significant," said Hull. "I am excited about the opportunity to blend my AI and analytics experience and expertise with the progressive products and capabilities Sabio offers to further accelerate the Company's growth."

Hull is currently the Chief Data Analytics Officer at Chamberlain Group, a Blackstone portfolio company, where he was recently recruited to revolutionize data and analytics to accelerate a new and fast-growing subscription software business.

Prior to this, Hull served as Senior Vice President of AI and Advanced Analytics at Comcast, where he led a 150+ person team in big data, AI, and consumer research, building more than 400 predictive models, a home-grown optimization platform, and an $8 billion increase in customer lifetime value. Prior to Comcast, Hull held senior roles in strategy, product and operations at AT&T, where amongst various other contributions, he was responsible for launching AT&T AdWorks' 3-screen AdTech business. Hull has also worked in strategic projects consulting for both Copernicus and The Boston Consulting Group in a diversity of industries and countries. He graduated with an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science (honors) from Carnegie Mellon University.

Hull joins a strong group of existing Board members: Paula Madison, a 22-year veteran of NBCUniversal ("NBCU") where she held a number of leadership roles, including Executive Vice President for Diversity and Vice President of the General Electric Company, then-parent company of NBCU; Carl Farrell, who touts more than 30 years of global management expertise guiding large and small organizations through growth and transformation; Muizz Kheraj, who has more than two decades of experience in technology supporting the capital market needs of middle-market entrepreneurs; and Gonzalo del Fa, President of GroupM Multicultural, where he provides clients with dynamic guidance and strategic programs to support endemic and diverse-owned media.

The Company also announces the departure of Jennifer Cabalquinto from the Board. As a Board member since January 2022, joining shortly after the Company went public in November 2021, Cabalquinto has provided valuable oversight and guidance to Sabio's finance and leadership teams. The Company thanks her for her commitment and energy and wishes her well as she takes on new opportunities.

About Sabio Holdings

Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage and validate (R.E.V) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world and App Science™ - a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities.

For more information, visit: sabio.inc

