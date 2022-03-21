With an extensive background in professional and higher education, Dr. Andrew Temte, CFA, is a former Kaplan executive and former acting college president. He joins The Financial Modeling Institute's Board of Directors to help the organization continue its commitment to providing world-class financial modeling accreditations

TORONTO, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Financial Modeling Institute (FMI), the only Financial Modeling accreditation body in the world, serving candidates in over 50 countries, announced today that Dr. Andrew Temte, CFA, has joined the FMI as a Board Member and Senior Advisor.

Dr. Temte is an internationally recognized authority on professional education, higher education and workforce skilling with more than 30 years of experience. He brings tremendous value to the board with his expertise and perspectives. FMI's assembly of experts on its Board of Directors represents an evolutionary turning point within the financial industry. In addition to Dr. Temte, the new board includes Paul Smith, former president and CEO of the CFA Institute and Patrick Meneley, former EVP & Head of Global Corporate and Investment Banking at TD Bank.

"Joining the FMI presents an engaging opportunity to combine my passions for work readiness, apprenticeships and experiential learning, while advancing the message globally of the importance of financial modeling," commented Dr. Temte. "I look forward to collaborating with other top industry experts as we work to provide hands-on acumen beyond the theoretical using the latest technology to advance careers."

For more than two decades, Dr. Temte served as CEO of Kaplan Professional, a premier provider of educational services for individuals, schools and businesses worldwide. He then transitioned to the position of Kaplan's President and Global Head of Corporate Learning. He most recently founded Skills Owl, LLC and is the author of "Balancing Act: Teach, Coach, Mentor, Inspire". Previously, he was the co-founder of Schweser Study Program, working alongside Carl Schweser to develop the world's premiere education program for the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Exams. He began his career as an instructor at The University of Iowa where he taught courses in investments, corporate finance, entrepreneurship, security analysis and fixed-income securities.

"As a renowned expert in professional education and workforce skilling, Dr. Temte brings an unparalleled level of experience to FMI's Board of Directors with his knowledge of employment and workplace issues," said Ian Schnoor, Executive Director of the FMI. "He will be a tremendous asset as FMI creates new and innovative learning platforms while continuing to expand its reach globally as the most respected accreditation in financial modeling."

Visit https://fminstitute.com/ for more information about The Financial Modeling Institute.

About The Financial Modeling Institute (FMI)

The FMI's mission is to promote awareness, excellence and discipline in Financial Modeling globally through its world-class accreditation programs. The FMI is the only organization in the world that offers proctored, rigorous financial modeling exams.

