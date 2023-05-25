Dreaming of connecting with nature? 450 000 km² of stories await you at Parks Canada administered places from coast to coast!

GASPÉ, QC, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The vast network of protected areas administered by Parks Canada is a gateway to nature, history, and 450 000 km² of stories from coast to coast.

Starting on Friday May 26, Forillon National Park officially opens for the 2023 visitor season.

Penouille Beach, located in the southern sector of Forillon National Park. Photo: Roger St-Laurent, photographer. (CNW Group/Parks Canada)

Events for everyone!

Several events will be held at Forillon National Park this season, including:

Klô Pelgag's sunrise show, presented in partnership with the Festival Musique du Bout du Monde on August 13 at Cap-Bon-Ami (sold out);

at Cap-Bon-Ami (sold out); The event in memory of the shipwrecked Carricks, organized in collaboration with the Société nationale Gaspésie/Îles-de-la-Madeleine, in September; and

The Ultra Trail Forillon, a new trail running event, presented by Événements Gaspésia on September 23 and 24.

New services!

With the aim of increasing accessibility to its facilities, Forillon National Park will make available, to persons with reduced mobility, an aquatic wheelchair and an aquatic walker to facilitate access to the recreation centre pool.

A new ship will be introduced to the Croisières Baie de Gaspé fleet. As of June 1 , visitors will be able to enjoy a more personalized and sporty experience aboard the Rocher Le vieux, a 12-passenger zodiac, accompanied by a captain guide-interpreter.

, visitors will be able to enjoy a more personalized and sporty experience aboard the Rocher Le vieux, a 12-passenger zodiac, accompanied by a captain guide-interpreter. To meet the growing demand, dogs will now be allowed in two oTENTik roofed accomodations, which will now be identified as pet friendly.

During their stay, visitors will also be invited to actively participate in conservation efforts by photographing the coast from different "Coastie" locations on the beaches of Cap-des-Rosiers, Petit-Gaspé, Anse-aux-Amérindiens and Penouille. The data collected through this citizen science initiative will help monitor coastal changes over time.

National parks and national marine conservation areas are gateways to discovering, learning about, and connecting with nature. There are countless opportunities to enjoy the mental and physical benefits of being outdoors at these treasured places.

If you are still looking to make plans for your vacation, consider spending the night to rest and recharge! Parks Canada's Reservation Service allows visitors to plan their trips to a wide variety of national parks and national historic sites across Canada with confidence, ease, and knowledge that they have a guaranteed spot waiting for them. If your favourite spot is booked on your preferred days, check back regularly for cancellations, or plan your visit for less busy periods like during the week or the shoulder seasons. To book a stay, please visit the Parks Canada website at reservation.pc.gc.ca or call 1-877-RESERVE (1-877-737-3783).

To make the most of their Parks Canada experience, visitors are asked to plan their trip in advance, by visiting the Parks Canada website and signing up for the e-newsletter, to be among the first to find out about new and noteworthy events and activities, special offers, trip planning ideas and much more – all delivered directly to their inboxes! Visitors can also download the Parks Canada app, listen to Parks Canada's new podcast ReCollections, and follow Parks Canada on social media for destination inspiration and to help plan their perfect visit.

Parks Canada staff at Forillon National Park are excited to welcome new and returning guests back to experience everything that the Forillon National Park has to offer.

Quotes

"Each year, Forillon National Park is an essential destination in our beautiful region, and our government is proud to contribute to it. I invite visitors from all over the world to discover and rediscover the park, its extraordinary landscapes, distinctive flora and fauna and many heritage sites that reflect our rich history."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier

Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie – Les-Îles-de-la-Madeleine

"The visitor season coming into full swing at Parks Canada administered places is always an exciting time of year. The Parks Canada team works extremely hard to provide visitors with high quality and meaningful experiences across the country. We look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors to Forillon National Park to create lasting memories!"

Ron Hallman

President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

Quick Facts

Located on the tip of the Gaspé Peninsula, Forillon National Park protects a territory of 244.8 km 2 , including a narrow strip of marine area a little over 150 m wide (4.4 km 2 ).

, including a narrow strip of marine area a little over wide (4.4 km ). It is recognized as an important site for the protection of unique natural environments, a variety of habitats and of some species at risk. Its distinctive coastal landscape, hiking trails and campsites are increasingly popular, as reflected by the sharp increase in the number of visitors to the park since 2013.

Parks Canada has launched a new podcast series, entitled ReCollections . Five initial episodes share the captivating stories behind various national historic sites across the country. Delve into Canada's rich natural and cultural heritage as you uncover these cherished treasures.

has launched a new podcast series, entitled . Five initial episodes share the captivating stories behind various national historic sites across the country. Delve into rich natural and cultural heritage as you uncover these cherished treasures. Parks Canada administered places are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. That is why the Government of Canada is pleased to continue to offer free admission to all Parks Canada administered places for youth aged 17 and under. By encouraging young people to discover and connect with these incredible natural and cultural places, we can inspire the next generation of stewards for these protected places.

administered places are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. That is why the Government of is pleased to continue to offer free admission to all Parks Canada administered places for youth aged 17 and under. By encouraging young people to discover and connect with these incredible natural and cultural places, we can inspire the next generation of stewards for these protected places. In celebration of diversity, Parks Canada continues to offer free admission to new Canadian citizens for one year through the Institute for Canadian Citizenship's Canoo mobile app. Visiting Parks Canada's national heritage places is a great way for Canadians to experience the outdoors and learn more about our environment and heritage.

Want the ultimate ticket to nature, history, and adventure? The Parks Canada Discovery Pass provides unlimited admission for a full year to over 80 destinations across the country. Visitors can purchase their Parks Canada Discovery Passes online, on-site, and at partner retailer locations across the country.

Associated Links

http://www.twitter.com/parkscanada

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Contacts, Media Relations, Parks Canada, 1-855-862-1812, [email protected]; Marie-Anne Laliberté, Public Relations and Communications Officer, Gaspésie Field Unit, 418 355-4298, [email protected]