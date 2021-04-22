Forests Ontario Welcomes New President and Vice President

The Board thanks Mr. Hounsell for his important contributions to the advancement of Forests Ontario over the 13 years he served as Director and President and Chair. Mr. Hounsell is well-known and lauded for his efforts in the battle against both climate change and biodiversity loss. His contribution to the growth and development of the organization and to the health of our forests has been invaluable. Forests Ontario has been extremely fortunate to have had such a dedicated and engaged advocate greening the way towards a healthier environment for all Ontarians.

New President Mr. Cockwell is the Managing Director of Haliburton Forest, a multi-use private land stewardship company responsible for more than 100,000 acres in central Ontario. Mr. Cockwell oversees a diverse suite of land-based operations, including an integrated Forest Products division, and the Tourism & Recreation division. He is also a Registered Professional Forester and is the Haliburton Forest's representative at the Ontario Forest Industries Association. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Forestry from the University of Toronto, and is a PhD candidate at the same institution's Faculty of Forestry. Mr. Cockwell also serves as the Chairman of Acadian Timber Corp.

"I am very excited to be moving into this role," stated Mr. Cockwell. "Forests Ontario performs critical work as the voice of our forests, and this work is more important now than ever before. I look forward to supporting the dedicated, talented staff at Forests Ontario over the coming years as President and Chair."

Ms. Leduc, Forests Ontario's newly appointed Vice President, is a Woodlands Operations Supervisor at EACOM's Timmins sawmill. She has held policy positions in the office of the Ontario Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry and at the Ontario Forest Industries Association. In 2015, Christine was a recipient of the Prince of Wales Award for Sustainable Forestry and the Ontario Professional Foresters Association Fernow Award, and was recognized by the Canadian Forest Industries' Top 10 Under 40 in 2020. She holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Forest Conservation from the University of Toronto's Faculty of Forestry.

The Board of Forests Ontario applauds Mr. Hounsell's dedication, service, and advocacy as the Directors welcome the newly appointed President and Vice President.

Forests Ontario is a not-for-profit charity dedicated to re-greening the province through the support of tree planting, forest restoration, stewardship, education and awareness. Through Forest Recovery Canada we promote Canada's greatest natural resource – our forests – because healthy forests sustain healthy communities and healthy economies. Forests Ontario is the voice of our forests. Visit www.forestsontario.ca or follow us @Forests_Ontario to find out more.

