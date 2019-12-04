Forests Ontario Taking Applications for Flagship Tree Planting Program

Under the new criteria, property owners with room to plant a minimum of 500 trees can apply. The revised program creates more opportunity for urban and suburban tree planting, as well as rural planting.

Since 2008, Forests Ontario has facilitated the planting of more than 29 million trees through the 50 MTP. This achievement has been made possible by the hard work of over 80 dedicated partners, such as conservation authorities, stewardship groups and First Nations. More than 5,000 landowners have planted trees, yielding 16,000 hectares of new forest and sequestering more than 22,000 tonnes of carbon per year. The 50 MTP also supports 300 full-time, seasonal forest jobs.

The Government of Ontario cancelled funding for the 50 MTP in April of 2019. In response, public support for tree planting came quickly: the media wrote hundreds of articles about the 50 MTP cancellation and 100,000 people signed a petition in support of the program.

In June, the Government of Canada committed up to $15M over four years to support the program. Funding also comes from corporate sponsors and donors.

Those wishing to apply for the 50 MTP can visit forestsontario.ca/50mtp.

About Forests Ontario

Forests Ontario is a not-for-profit charity dedicated to re-greening the province through the support of forest restoration, stewardship, education and awareness. We promote Canada's greatest natural resource – our forests – because healthy forests sustain healthy communities and healthy economies. Forests Ontario is the voice of our forests. Visit www.forestsontario.ca or follow us @Forests_Ontario to find out more.

SOURCE Forests Ontario

For further information: For more information, photos, or to arrange an interview please contact: MJ Kettleborough, Communications Manager, Forests Ontario / Forest Recovery Canada, W: 416.646.1193 ext. 237, C: 416.997.0880, E: mkettleborough@forestsontario.ca

Related Links

www.treesontario.ca

