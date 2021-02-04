Forests Ontario's Annual Conference Recognizes Forestry Leaders

TD Friends of the Environment Foundation receives Green Legacy Award; local award winners from Peterborough, Guelph, Toronto, Lindsay, Thunder Bay, North Bay, and Waterloo

PETERBOROUGH, ON, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Forests Ontario's 7th annual conference, and first virtual conference, is bringing together nearly 500 landowners, forestry professionals, Indigenous leaders, educators, and students from across the province, country, and globe. Running until Feb. 5, the multi-day conference, Growing Our Future, aims to unite speakers and attendees to collaborate for a more sustainable future.

"The theme for this year's conference, Growing Our Future, couldn't be more timely," said the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Natural Resources, who sent a pre-recorded video message to kick off the conference. "Trees matter. They absorb and sequester enormous amounts of carbon and they make our communities more resilient against climate change."

Rob Keen, Registered Professional Forester (RPF) and CEO of Forests Ontario, applauds the many efforts that have been made to date. "From Canada's commitment to plant two billion trees in the fight against climate change and reduce the loss of biodiversity, to our collective efforts to restore grasslands and other natural ecosystems, to our pursuit of alternatives to plastics and other non-renewable products, we are diligently moving towards a more sustainable future," Keen said. "This year, our annual conference will capture these efforts and carry the momentum forward into the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration and as we build back better in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic."

This is the largest forestry conference of its kind in the province and featured presentations, virtual exhibitors, play-to-win opportunities, and an awards ceremony which recognized important contributors to forestry including:

Green Legacy Award: This award celebrates a visionary corporate partner that has been instrumental in promoting a healthy environment for future generations. This year, the award goes to the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation , for its support of various Forests Ontario programs over the last six years, including Tree Bee, Heritage Tree, Community Tree Plant, and Reconciliation Community Tree Plant.

This award celebrates a visionary corporate partner that has been instrumental in promoting a healthy environment for future generations. This year, the award goes to the , for its support of various Forests Ontario programs over the last six years, including Tree Bee, Heritage Tree, Community Tree Plant, and Reconciliation Community Tree Plant. Robert de Pencier Award: This award is presented to an individual for outstanding activities in private land forest management and strong support of forestry promotion, education, and understanding. This year's award was received by Fraser Smith , a Peterborough -based RPF who owns and operates FSmith Consulting, where he specializes as a one-stop-shop for forestry expertise.

About Forests Ontario

Forests Ontario is a not-for-profit charity dedicated to re-greening the province through the support of tree planting, forest restoration, stewardship, education and awareness. Through Forest Recovery Canada we promote Canada's greatest natural resource – our forests – because healthy forests sustain healthy communities and healthy economies. Forests Ontario is the voice of our forests. Visit www.forestsontario.ca or follow us @Forests_Ontario to find out more.

