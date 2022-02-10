Forests Ontario's Annual Conference Celebrates Forest Sector Champions

"We know that addressing nature can be an important element in addressing the twin climate crises of climate change and biodiversity loss," said the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, who sent a pre-recorded video message to kick off the Conference. "It is a pleasure to be part of this Conference. I believe that we must ensure that our forests and our ecosystems remain healthy, resilient, and diverse in the face of a changing climate. We need to ensure that a focus on nature-based solutions is part of our overall plan for combatting climate change."

Rob Keen, Registered Professional Forester and CEO of Forests Ontario and Forest Recovery Canada, is very encouraged to see so many participants focusing on supporting biodiversity. "We know about the multiple benefits that nature-based solutions can bring in the fight against climate change, but it's important to remember that biodiversity is a key element for a healthy future," Keen said. "This year, our Annual Conference is highlighting these efforts and showcasing dozens of experts working towards reducing biodiversity loss and ensuring healthy, thriving forests for our future."

Forests Ontario's annual event is the largest forestry conference of its kind in the province. This year's virtual Conference features 40 sector leaders presenting in six sessions, as well as more than 25 exhibitor and sponsor booths. It offers networking opportunities and an Awards Ceremony which recognizes the following important contributors to forestry and biodiversity:

Green Legacy Award: This award celebrates a visionary corporate partner that has been instrumental in promoting a healthy environment for future generations. This year, the award goes to Ontario Power Generation in recognition for both its Regional Biodiversity Program which actively supports conservation organizations, and for its participation in the Eastern Ontario First Nations Working Group and inaugural launch of The Healing Place.

