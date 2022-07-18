Forests Ontario planted 2.5 million trees in Ontario this season - bringing the provincial total to more than 36 million

"The help of our planting partners was key to Forests Ontario achieving this planting milestone," says Rob Keen, Chief Executive Officer of Forests Ontario, and Registered Professional Forester. "The generous support of individual donors, corporate sponsors, and the Government of Canada has been critical to our success this year and will remain essential as we work with our provincial and national partners to plant more and more trees each year."

Forests Ontario's province-wide network of planting partners work closely with local landowners to develop site-specific plans and plant the right trees in the right places for the right reasons. These newly planted trees will help fight the impacts of climate change, provide flood protection, purify water systems, and improve wildlife habitat and biodiversity. Landowners who want to learn more about the 50 Million Tree Program and sign up for the 2023 planting season should visit www.forestsontario.ca/en/program/50-million-tree-program.

"83 per cent of the total hectares planted under the 50 Million Tree Program are thriving and already sequestering significant amounts of carbon," says Elizabeth Celanowicz, Chief Operating Officer of Forests Ontario. "Creating healthy, new forests is one of the most effective, nature-based solutions in combating climate change impacts. Healthy forests not only cleanse our air and water, but also provide natural green spaces that boost recreational opportunities and help improve our health and well-being."

To support the creation of new forests, take initiative on climate change, and learn more about Forests Ontario's tree planting programs, education initiatives and community outreach, please visit www.forestsontario.ca.

About Forests Ontario & Forest Recovery Canada

Forests Ontario is the province's leading charity dedicated to the creation, preservation, and maintenance of forest and grassland habitats. Our ambitious, large-scale tree planting initiatives, extensive educational programs, and decades of community outreach result in millions of trees being planted each year.

Together with our national division, Forest Recovery Canada, we work with our many partners across the country to plant native trees and ensure our efforts today thrive and grow into tomorrow's healthy and resilient forests.

Forests Ontario is the voice for our forests.

Visit www.forestsontario.ca or follow us @Forests_Ontario to find out more.

Additional Details on Forests Ontario's 50 Million Tree Program

The 50 Million Tree Program provides funding support to help significantly reduce the cost of tree planting for eligible landowners and properties. Some landowners may even be eligible for the Managed Forest Tax Incentive Program (MFTIP). Under MFTIP, landowners who get their property classified as Managed Forest pay 25% of the municipal tax rate set for residential properties. For those unable to plant the minimum number of trees under the 50 Million Tree Program, Forests Ontario's Over-The-Counter program offers trees at a discounted rate.

SOURCE Forests Ontario

For further information: For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Matthew Brown, Communications Manager, Forests Ontario / Forest Recovery Canada, 416-646-1193 x 225, [email protected]