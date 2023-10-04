Forests Ontario Announces a New Partnership with Resorts of Ontario

Forests Ontario is the province's leading charity dedicated to the creation, preservation, and maintenance of forest and grassland habitats.

BARRIE, ON, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Forests Ontario is pleased to announce a new partnership with Resorts of Ontario aimed at advancing environmental sustainability and forest conservation within Resorts of Ontario's member resorts and tourism communities across the province.

(left to right) Jo-anne Snyder, Board President for Resorts of Ontario; Jess Kaknevicius, CEO of Forests Ontario; and Kerri King, Executive Director of Resorts of Ontario, at the Resorts of Ontario 30th annual golf tournament at Monterra Golf at Blue Mountain on Monday, October 2. (CNW Group/Forests Ontario)

"Resorts of Ontario is thrilled to partner with Forests Ontario to promote responsible and sustainable practices within our industry, and restoration in general within the province," Kerri King, Executive Director of Resorts of Ontario, says. "So much forest land was impacted in the summer wildfire season. Our association members recognize their roles as stewards of the land, and this collaboration is an important step in making meaningful change and setting a new standard for environmentally conscious tourism in Ontario."

Over the coming months, the two organizations will develop opportunities to amplify their impact on forest conservation and sustainable tourism through joint awareness campaigns, events, and tree planting and restoration projects for resort visitors and local residents alike. To mark the beginning of this exciting collaboration, Resorts of Ontario will be joining forces with Forests Ontario to distribute seedlings at the Resorts of Ontario 30th annual golf tournament at Monterra Golf at Blue Mountain.

"We are thrilled to be working with Resorts of Ontario to enhance our urban and rural tree cover and strengthen our natural ecosystems in communities across the province," Jess Kaknevicius, CEO of Forests Ontario, says. "Through our 50 Million Tree Program, we have planted close to 40 million trees in Ontario, and know those new, thriving forests will sequester significant amounts of carbon over their lifetime, as well as help clean our air and water, boost outdoor recreational activities and help improve our health and well-being."

About Forests Ontario & Forest Recovery Canada

Forests Ontario is the province's leading charity dedicated to the creation, preservation, and maintenance of forest and grassland habitats. Our ambitious, large-scale tree planting initiatives, extensive educational programs, and decades of community outreach result in millions of trees being planted each year.

Together with our national division, Forest Recovery Canada, we work with our many partners across the country to plant native trees and ensure our efforts today thrive and grow into tomorrow's diverse, healthy, and resilient forests.

About Resorts of Ontario

Resorts of Ontario represents many fine Ontario resorts that are focused on making your vacation a wonderful experience. Resorts of Ontario member resorts, lodges, country inns, American Plan resort hotels and housekeeping cottage resorts offer four-season vacation opportunities and accommodations equated with quality and value.

Be our guest at more than 100 Ontario resort vacation properties. You will find beautiful, waterfront resort settings and the pristine lake regions of Ontario are known for rugged character, canopied forests, and friendly people. Whether you are looking for a relaxing, romantic weekend getaway or a family vacation full of adventure and exciting activities, you are likely to find the perfect match for your vacation in our portfolio of Ontario resort destinations.

