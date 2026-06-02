Forests Canada Congratulates 2026 Ontario Envirothon Champions

National charity Forests Canada is dedicated to conserving, restoring, and growing Canada's forests.

Over 120 schools and more than 10,000 students have participated in the Ontario Envirothon since the program launched in 1994.

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - After regional workshops and competitions narrowed the field down from 485 students from nearly 70 schools across Ontario, a five-person team from University of Toronto Schools was crowned as the 2026 Ontario Envirothon Champions at the University of Waterloo on May 27.

Forests Canada is the lead agency of Ontario Envirothon – a unique, environmentally-themed academic competition that immerses students in hands-on learning and discovery while building STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) skills.

Educators, volunteers, and students taking part in the 2026 Ontario Envirothon Championships at the University of Waterloo on May 26. Forests Canada Chief Executive Officer Jess Kaknevicius (right) with the 2026 Ontario Envirothon Champions from University of Toronto Schools on May 27.

"Spring is an incredibly exciting time of year for us at Forests Canada. Hundreds of high school students are getting the chance to learn about the natural world and build meaningful connections with other students and mentors through the Ontario Envirothon program," Jess Kaknevicius, Chief Executive Officer, Forests Canada, says. "Ontario Envirothon provides hands-on, outdoor learning experiences, and we can see how time spent engaging directly with nature leads to strong learning outcomes and student achievement."

From the 12 teams that advanced to the Ontario Envirothon Championships, the three top-ranking teams were:

First Place: University of Toronto Schools

Second Place: Waterloo Collegiate Institute

Third Place: Milliken Mills High School

The 2026 Ontario Envirothon is made possible through the support of Maple Leaves Forever, Enbridge Gas, the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, the J.P. Bickell Foundation, the University of Waterloo Faculty of Environment, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc., and the Central Canada Sustainable Forestry Initiative Implementation Committee.

"For more than a decade, Maple Leaves Forever has been a proud supporter of Ontario Envirothon," Deb Pella Keen, Executive Director of Maple Leaves Forever, says. "Inspiring young people to connect with nature, explore environmental sciences, and recognize the positive impact they can make in the world is something we care deeply about. We congratulate all participants on their hard work and enthusiasm, and extend special congratulations to this year's champions from University of Toronto Schools."

"Enbridge Gas is proud to support the Ontario Envirothon and the meaningful learning it brings to students across the province," Jennifer Burnham, Vice President and General Manager, Enbridge Gas Ontario, says. "Through hands-on experience, young people build real-world skills, grow their confidence, and work together to solve complex challenges. This is part of how we support communities and invest in the next generation at Enbridge Gas. Congratulations to this year's champions and all who participated."

"The Ontario Envirothon Championships are the culmination of so much time and effort given by educators, volunteers, and partners," Allison Hands, Education Manager, Forests Canada, says. "Without the selflessness and dedication of all these people, these students wouldn't have this opportunity to challenge themselves and grow their environmental knowledge – so everyone at Forests Canada extends their deepest thanks to all those who make Ontario Envirothon possible."

About Forests Canada

Forests Canada is a national charity working to conserve, restore, and grow Canada's forests to sustain life and communities. With interactive education programs inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards, and high-quality forest recovery efforts supporting local jobs and economies, we have proudly built the infrastructure and network needed to help ensure the greatest possible outcomes for Canada's forests from coast to coast to coast.

Learn how you can get involved today. Visit www.ForestsCanada.ca or follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, or LinkedIn to find out more.

SOURCE Forests Canada

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Matthew Brown, Communications Manager, Forests Canada, Cell: 519-471-4751, E-mail: [email protected]