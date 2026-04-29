Smith + Andersen's EcoJam Celebrates 10 Years of Forest Conservation and Restoration

National charity Forests Canada has built the systems and network needed across the full forest restoration lifecycle to conserve, restore, and grow Canada's forests to sustain life and communities now and into the future.

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Since 2013, consulting engineering firm Smith + Andersen has hosted EcoJam, a charity benefit rock concert that spotlights the talent within their industry. On April 16, 2026, at the Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto, Ontario, the firm held their 10th EcoJam and raised $75,000 for national charity Forests Canada.

Caption: (left to right) Kirsten Kekewich, Giving Partnerships Manager, Forests Canada; Crystal Ganny, Chief Financial Officer, Smith + Andersen; and Brad Bull, Principal, Smith + Andersen at EcoJam on April 16, 2026. (CNW Group/Forests Canada)

"With their donation this year, Smith + Andersen have now raised just over $330,000 to help conserve, restore, and grow Canada's forests," Kirsten Kekewich, Giving Partnerships Manager, Forests Canada, says. "From humble beginnings to an event that has now raised hundreds of thousands of dollars is so inspiring. Everyone involved with EcoJam should be incredibly proud of their commitment to the health and vitality of Canada's forests."

Right from the start, this unique event has always been focused on sustainability, hence the "eco" in EcoJam. To underscore the importance of forest conservation, the live event takes place during Earth Month in April. Architects, engineers, designers, and construction leaders from across the Greater Toronto Area gather each year to perform their favourite hits to a sold-out audience of their peers and fans alike.

"At Smith + Andersen, we recognize our obligation to encourage responsible design that will positively affect the environment; a value we champion every day within the built environment," Bram Atlin, Principal, Smith + Andersen says. "Supporting forest conservation is a small way we can contribute to the environment outside of the buildings we create. We are proud to partner with Forests Canada and help advance the incredible work they do."

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone at Smith + Andersen and EcoJam," Jess Kaknevicius, Chief Executive Officer, Forests Canada, says. "The funds raised make a powerful difference across our restoration efforts – strengthening forest resilience, enhancing biodiversity, creating habitat and food sources for wildlife, and investing in local communities and economies. Support from corporations like Smith + Andersen and the EcoJam community help ensure Canada's forested landscapes can adapt, recover, and thrive today and for generations to come."

To learn more and support Forests Canada's restoration work, visit ForestsCanada.ca.

About Forests Canada

Forests Canada is a national charity working to conserve, restore, and grow Canada's forests to sustain life and communities. With interactive education programs inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards, and high-quality forest recovery efforts supporting local jobs and economies, we have proudly built the infrastructure and network needed to help ensure the greatest possible outcomes for Canada's forests from coast to coast to coast.

Learn how you can get involved today. Visit www.ForestsCanada.ca or follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, or LinkedIn to find out more.

About Smith + Andersen

Founded in 1965, Smith + Andersen has grown from an established reputation as trusted mechanical and electrical consultants, reaching new levels of engineering and design excellence in the communications, security, and audiovisual fields, and providing enhanced services such as lighting, building automation systems, and intelligent integrated systems design. Our approach is consistently client-focused, and we're known for applying efficient, sustainable, and reliable design and engineering solutions on the most exciting projects across Canada. Learn more at www.smithandandersen.com.

SOURCE Forests Canada

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Sandra Iacobelli, Director, Marketing & Communications, Forests Canada, Tel: 416-646-1193, ext. 226, E-mail: [email protected]