WENDAKE, QC, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) and a coalition of First Nations Chiefs whose territories are directly affected by the Quebec government's bill on the new forest regime, strongly denounce the lack of transparency of the Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, Maité Blanchette-Vézina, as well as her failure to fulfill her constitutional duty to consult with them.

During a meeting that was held last week with the Minister, the First Nations clearly expressed the need for a proper consultation to ensure that their rights are fully taken into account as part of the development of the new forest regime. Despite this meeting, which aimed to be constructive, the Minister rejected this request, ignoring the government's obligations regarding consultation and respect for First Nations aboriginal and treaty rights.

For Lucien Wabanonik, Chief of the Conseil de la Nation Anishnabe du Lac Simon, the message is clear: "The Minister must postpone tabling her bill until she has properly consulted with our First Nations. This lack of consultation is a serious violation of our fundamental rights. The government cannot legislate unilaterally on our territories without our consent. We will not stand idly by in the face of this injustice."

A reform of the forest regime without the consent of the First Nations will inevitably have major political and legal consequences, disrupting a sector that is crucial to the economy of Quebec and its regions. Recent decisions by the Superior Court of Québec, particularly on the protection of caribou and mining development on Indigenous territory, have forcefully reminded us of the importance of governments respecting the rights of First Nations.

"The Quebec government persists in ignoring our rights, but the courts regularly remind it of its obligations. It is time for Minister Blanchette-Vézina to take note of these decisions and assume her constitutional responsibilities towards the First Nations," said Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL.

A reform of the forest regime that would consist of giving the industry 30% of the public forest to eliminate constraints on the industry by ignoring the rights of the First Nations, by eliminating consultation regarding these territories and by reducing environmental constraints, as seems to be being considered, is totally unacceptable.

Such major changes that can only lead to the irreversible degradation of ecosystems must absolutely be submitted to public debate.

The AFNQL and the Chiefs recognize that there is a diversity of opinions and interests among the First Nations who are the guardians of their ancestral territories. Consultation prior to the tabling of a bill is absolutely necessary to achieve the greatest possible consensus. It is with this in mind that the First Nations will continue to use all means at their disposal to enforce their rights and ensure that any legislation that has an impact on their territories is developed in partnership with them.

