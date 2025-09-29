"At Foresters, we believe strong communities are built when people come together with purpose," said Foresters Financial President and CEO, Matt Berman. "This playground is more than a place to play, it's a space where children can dream, families can connect, and neighbors can grow closer together. We're proud to stand alongside KABOOM! and the Boys and Girls Club of East Scarborough to bring joy and opportunity that will last for generations to come."

This playground build is part of a larger effort to ensure every child has access to safe, engaging places to play. Together with partners like Foresters Financial, KABOOM! continues its mission of ending play space inequity, ensuring kids across Canada can enjoy the physical, social and emotional benefits of active play. While not part of the September 27 build day itself, a fence will also be installed following the build to help shield children from a nearby busy roadway, an important step in creating a safe and welcoming environment where children can play freely and confidently.

The playground also complements the nearby Yemoja Village initiative, which is transforming the former West Hill United Church property into 47 new affordable housing units for racialized youth. This project is more than housing; it's a beacon of hope that demonstrates what communities can achieve when they come together to create safe spaces and brighter futures.

"Play is essential to healthy childhood development and this new playground will give children and families in our community a safe, joyful space to gather, grow and connect, said Utcha Sawyers, CEO, Boys and Girls Club, East Scarborough and MAAT Youth Innovation & Cultural Centre. "We're grateful for the support of Foresters Financial and KABOOM! in helping us create a place where our young people can imagine, explore and reach their full potential"

Financial security and living your purpose

For over 150 years, Foresters has been helping families protect their financial future. But we don't stop there. As a purpose-driven organization, we empower our members with opportunities to enhance their health, support their local communities and champion the causes they care about most. We provide life insurance in the US and Canada, as well as life insurance and savings solutions in the UK, while partnering with our members to help them do more of the good they want to do.

Since 1874, we've been steadfast community builders. Today, sustainability, environmental consciousness and social responsibility are central to delivering our purpose. This commitment drives us to offer meaningful lifelong benefits1, such as Foresters Care™ grants that unite communities, Competitive Scholarships2 to nurture future leaders and more initiatives designed to create a world where good thrives. Together, we're making a difference while inspiring new generations to give back. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 24 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.3

About The Boys and Girls Club of East Scarborough

For over 60 years, BGC East Scarborough has been a trusted partner in the community, creating opportunities for thousands of families. Our MAAT Youth Innovation and Cultural Centre provides BIPOC youth with the space to explore their creativity and access to tools to empower themselves. Community-based services. Positive relationships. Respect & Belonging. Opportunity changes everything.

Learn more at https://www.esbgc.ca/ and follow us on social media @bgc_es & @maat_youth

About KABOOM!

KABOOM! is the national nonprofit committed to ending playspace inequity – the reality that quality places to play are not available to every child, especially in communities of color. Since 1996, KABOOM! has partnered with kids and communities to create or transform 17,000+ playspaces and ensure that 12 million kids have equitable access to the critical benefits and opportunities that playspaces offer. KABOOM! continues to make progress on its 25 in 5 Initiative to End Playspace Inequity through new partnerships with a goal of accelerating efforts in 25 municipal systems toward achieving their mission at scale across the United States. Learn more at kaboom.org or join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

