Foresters Financial launches Advantage Max in Canada, delivering high-value whole life coverage with 6.25% dividend scale interest rate

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Foresters Financial™, proudly introduces Advantage Max1 to the Canadian market, a powerful new participating whole life insurance product designed to help maximize protection with strong cash value growth.

With a compelling 6.25% dividend scale interest rate2, Advantage Max gives Canadians a robust solution for long-term financial security, backed by Foresters reliable dividend-paying history. Structured for long-term value, it combines permanent life insurance with tax-deferred cash value accumulation accessible through flexible certificate loans.

"Advantage Max is more than just a new product, it reflects Foresters unwavering commitment to helping Canadians protect what matters most while planning for the future," said Andrea Frossard, Chief Commercial Officer at Foresters Financial. "We designed it with real families in mind, those who are thinking not only about protecting what they've built, but also about creating a lasting impact for generations to come. It's a solution rooted in value, trust and long-term growth and we're incredibly proud to bring it to market at a time when certainty and purpose matter more than ever."

Key highlights of Advantage Max:

Up to $20 million in coverage, with no initial paramedical or lab work ordering required for coverage up to $1 million (ages up to 50) and $500,000 (ages 51–55).

in coverage, with no initial paramedical or lab work ordering required for coverage up to (ages up to 50) and (ages 51–55). Competitive cash value growth for both adults and juveniles, with affordable joint last-to-die coverage also available.

Quit Smoking Incentive Plan (available for single life coverage) and Children's Insurance Benefit, included at no additional premium.

Customizable coverage with riders for term life, accidental death, waiver of premium and more.

Seamless, state-of-the-art digital experience with the Foresters AppPro e-App and Foresters Illustrator, two powerful tools designed to support advisor efficiency and client engagement.

Advantage Max is ideal for clients seeking stability, guarantees and long-term financial planning flexibility, especially in uncertain market conditions.

As with all Foresters Financial certificates, insured individuals become members and gain access to unique, non-contractual member benefits3, including LawAssure4, Foresters Care™ community grants, and member-exclusive discounts.

To learn more about Advantage Max, advisors are encouraged to visit the Foresters advisor portal ezbiz or speak with their regional sales representative.

Financial security and living your purpose

For over 150 years, Foresters has been helping families protect their financial future. But we don't stop there. As a purpose-driven organization, we empower our members with opportunities to enhance their health, support their local communities and champion the causes they care about most. We provide life insurance in the US and Canada, as well as life insurance and savings solutions in the UK, while partnering with our members to help them do more of the good they want to do.

Since 1874, we've been steadfast community builders. Today, sustainability, environmental consciousness and social responsibility are central to delivering our purpose. This commitment drives us to offer meaningful lifelong benefits, such as Foresters Care™ grants that unite communities, Competitive Scholarships5 to nurture future leaders and more initiatives designed to create a world where good thrives. Together, we're making a difference while inspiring new generations to give back. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 24 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.6

1 Underwritten by The Independent Order of Foresters. 2 Dividends are not guaranteed. Past dividends are not an indicator of future dividend performance. 3 Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions, and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice or are no longer available. 4 LawAssure is provided by Epoq, Inc. Epoq is an independent service provider and is not affiliated with Foresters. Some features may not be available based on your jurisdiction. LawAssure not available in the Yukon, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut. LawAssure is not a legal service or legal advice and is not a substitute for legal advice or services of a lawyer. Foresters Financial, its employees and life insurance representatives, do not provide, on Foresters behalf, legal, estate or tax advice. 5 The Competitive Scholarship benefit is administered by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS). 6 The A.M. Best rating assigned on September 6, 2024, reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by. A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating.

