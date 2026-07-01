QUEBEC, July 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure (MSI) will amend the ban on open fires in or near certain forests as of July 2, at 8:00 a.m. due to current conditions. This decision has been made in collaboration with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU).

Here is a map showing the location of the entire territory in question:

View PDF Forest fires - Modification of the ban on open fires in or near forests (CNW Group/Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure)

The ban on open fires applies in the following territories:

ABITIBI-TÉMISCAMINGUE (08) : Rouyn-Noranda (86), Abitibi-Ouest (87), Abitibi (88), La Vallée-de-l'Or (89).

NORD-DU-QUÉBEC (10) : Jamésie (991) for the portion located west of longitude 75°, Administration régionale Kativik (992) for the portion located west of longitude 77° and south of latitude 56°, Eeyou Istchee (Waswanipi, Chisasibi, Eastmain, Nemiscau, Waskaganish, Whapmagoostui, Wemindji) (993).

The interactive map showing the various territories subject to the current ban is also available on the IGO – Données Québec' web page.

Currently in Québec, 20 forest fires are burning in the intensive protection zone (IPZ) and 178 fires are burning in the northern zone. Since the start of the protection season, 258 fires have impacted 17,899.3 hectares. The average for the last 10 years at the same date is 289 fires for 117,481.2 burnt hectares of forest.

The aim of this ban is to limit the risk of forest fires. Everyone's cooperation is essential. Consequently, it is forbidden to set or maintain an open fire or to be in the vicinity of such an active fire.

Under section 155.1 of the Fire Safety Act, anyone who contravenes an order prohibiting the lighting of open fires in or near a forest, or any other measure imposed by the Minister, is liable to a fine in addition to the costs incurred.

For further information

For information on current bans or forest fires, please consult the Gouvernement du Québec's Forest Fires web page and the SOPFEU website.

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SOURCE Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure

Source : Relations médias, Direction des communications, Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure, 418 646-6777, poste 30274, [email protected]; For information : SOPFEU, Siège social, Karine Pelletier, 418 871-3341; Direction régionale de l'Est, Isabelle Gariépy, 418 295-2300; Direction régionale du Centre, Josée Poitras, 418 275-6400; Direction régionale de l'Ouest, Melanie Morin, 819 449-4271