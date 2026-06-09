Forest fires - Ban on open fires in or near forests

QUEBEC, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure (MSI) will prohibit open fires in or near certain forests as of June 9th, at 6 p.m. due to current conditions. This decision has been made in collaboration with SOPFEU.

Here is a map showing the location of the entire territory in question:

Map showing the location of the ban

The ban on open fires applies in the following territories:

ABITIBI-TÉMISCAMINGUE (08) : Rouyn-Noranda (86), Abitibi-Ouest (87), Abitibi (88), La Vallée-de-l'Or (89).

CAPITALE-NATIONALE (03) : Charlevoix-Est (15).

CÔTE-NORD (09) : La Haute-Côte-Nord (95), Manicouagan (96), Caniapiscau (972).

MAURICIE (04) : La Tuque (90) - for the portion located north of 48° N.

NORD-DU-QUÉBEC (10) : Jamésie (991), Eeyou Istchee (Waswanipi, Mistissini, Oujé-Bougoumou, Chisasibi, Eastmain, Nemiscau, Waskaganish, Whapmagoostui, Wemindji) (993).

SAGUENAY–LAC-SAINT-JEAN (02) : Le Domaine-du-Roy (91), Maria-Chapdelaine (92), Lac-Saint-Jean-Est (93), Saguenay (941), Le Fjord-du-Saguenay (942).

The interactive map showing the various territories subject to the current ban is also available on the IGO - Données Québec' web page.

Currently, there are no active fires in Québec's intensive protection zone. Since the start of the protection season, 201 fires have impacted 192,9 hectares. The average for the last 10 years at the same date is 229 fires for 98 793,3 burnt hectares of forest.

The aim of this ban is to limit the risk of forest fires. Everyone's cooperation is essential. Consequently, it is forbidden to set or maintain an open fire or to be in the vicinity of such an active fire.

Under section 155.1 of the Fire Safety Act, anyone who contravenes an order prohibiting the lighting of open fires in or near a forest, or any other measure imposed by the Minister, is liable to a fine in addition to the costs incurred.

For further information

For information on current bans or forest fires, please consult the Gouvernement du Québec's Forest Fires web page and the SOPFEU website.

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SOURCE Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure

Source: Relations médias, Direction des communications, Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure, 418 646-6777, poste 30274, [email protected]; For information: SOPFEU, Siège social, Philippe Bergeron, 418 871-3341; Direction régionale de l'Est, Isabelle Gariépy, 418 295-2300; Direction régionale du Centre, Léa Bédard-Beaulieu, 418 275-6400; Direction régionale de l'Ouest, Melanie Morin, 819 449-4271