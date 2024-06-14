Ford Water Pump Class Action Expanded to Include Persons Who Sustained Damage on or Before May 30, 2024

TORONTO, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Superior Court of Justice recently expanded the class definition in a class action lawsuit against Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited and Ford Motor Company on behalf of Ford vehicle owners and lessees who sustained damage and/or personal injury due to water pump failures.

The action was certified as a class action on June 8, 2021. At that time, the class action only included persons whose vehicle's water pump failed on or before June 8, 2021. The Court has now expanded the class action to include persons whose vehicle's water pump failed up until May 30, 2024. The current class definition is as follows:

All persons and corporations in Canada, except for Excluded Persons, who, while they owned or leased one of the Vehicles on or before May 30, 2024, had a water pump that failed, and: (a) the Vehicle sustained damage; or, (b) the Vehicle sustained damage and the Class Member suffered personal injury.

"Excluded Persons" are:

the Defendants and their officers and directors; the authorized motor vehicle dealers of the Defendants and the officers and directors of those dealers; and the heirs, successors and assigns of the persons described in paragraphs (i) and (ii).

"Vehicles" are the following:

2007-2018 Ford Edge; 2011-2019 Ford Explorer; 2009-2019 Ford Flex; 2010-2012 Ford Fusion Sport; 2011-2012 Ford Fusion; 2013-2019 Ford Police Interceptor (Taurus); 2013-2019 Ford Police Interceptor Utility (Explorer); 2008-2019 Ford Taurus; 2008-2009 Ford Taurus X; 2009-2016 Lincoln MKS; 2017-2020 Lincoln Continental; 2010-2019 Lincoln MKT; 2007-2018 Lincoln MKX; 2007-2016 Lincoln Zephyr/MKZ; and 2008-2009 Mercury Sable.

If you meet the above-mentioned class definition, you are automatically included in the class action. You do not have to do anything to participate.

If you owned or leased one of the Vehicles listed above and your water pump failed after June 8, 2021 but before May 30, 2024, you must opt out now if you do not want to be part of the lawsuit. To opt out, you must notify Class Counsel by delivering a signed opt-out form to Class Counsel by no later than August 28, 2024 by mail or email to the following address:

KOSKIE MINSKY LLP

20 Queen Street West Suite 900

Box 52

Toronto, Ontario

M5H 3R3

Toll-Free Hotline: 1-833-786-0012

Email: [email protected]

A copy of the opt-out form can be downloaded from Class Counsel's website at https://kmlaw.ca/cases/ford-water-pump-class-action/.

SOURCE Koskie Minsky LLP

For more information, please contact Koskie Minsky LLP at 1-833-786-0012 or [email protected]