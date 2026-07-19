Ford, Unifor Ratify New Collective Agreement Reinforcing Ford's Long-Term Commitment to Canada

"This agreement is about investing in our people and Canada's future," said Jim Farley, CEO, Ford Motor Company. "With this agreement and our continued investments in Oakville, Windsor and Essex, we're building on more than a century of manufacturing leadership in Canada and strengthening Ford's ability to compete and win for years to come. We're proud to invest in Unifor's strong leadership and in our outstanding Canadian employees, dealers and customers."

Added Farley, "A strong, integrated North American manufacturing system is essential to our competitiveness, and a revised USMCA is critical to fending off the cost and currency advantages enjoyed by imported vehicles from Korea and Japan."

As part of the collective agreement, Ford is announcing C$1.25 billion (US$900 million) in planned investment across its Canadian manufacturing operations. This includes an additional C$700 million (US$500 million) to maximize 5.0-litre engine production at Essex Engine Plant (EEP), including a forecasted third shift, and to support continued expansion and production of the 7.3-litre engine in Essex. It also includes a previously planned C$550 million (US$400 million) at Oakville Assembly Complex over the life of the agreement.

Ford of Canada's hourly employees also receive economic gains, including:

9 per cent in general wage increases over the life of the agreement

A C$10,000 ratification bonus for eligible full-time permanent employees and C$2,000 for temporary employees

Increases to retirement programs, including raised pension benefit rates

Benefit improvements

Adjusted starting base wage for new hire wage progression schedule

These investments build on Ford's previously announced C$5 billion which transformed Oakville Assembly Complex into Canada's Super Duty assembly plant and introduced Ford of Canada's first-ever stamping operations. Combined with nearly C$4 billion invested across the company's Canadian operations over the past decade, these investments reaffirm Ford's longstanding commitment to Canadian manufacturing, innovation and the communities where its employees live and work.

"The strength of Ford has always been our people," said Bev Goodman, president and CEO, Ford of Canada. "This agreement recognizes the skill, dedication and contributions of our employees, while reinforcing our shared commitment to Ford's future in Canada. It positions us to continue investing in our operations, from launching Super Duty at Oakville to growing our engine programs in Windsor and expediting parts delivery to our dealers through our Parts Distribution Centres across the country."

About Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited

Ford of Canada's operations include a national headquarters, three vehicle assembly and engine manufacturing plants, three parts distribution centres, and three Connectivity and Innovation centres. Ford employs approximately 6,500 people in Canada, while an additional 20,000 people are employed in the approximately 430 Ford and Ford-Lincoln dealerships across the country. For more information, please visit: https://www.ford.ca/

Contact:

Rose Pao

289.838.5398

[email protected]

SOURCE Ford of Canada