Ford of Canada and Unifor Reach Tentative Agreement on New National Labour Contract

The following statement is attributable to Meredith Keenan, vice president of Human Resources, Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited.

TORONTO, July 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Ford of Canada and Unifor have reached a tentative agreement on a three-year national labour contract covering more than 5,000 unionized employees in Canada.

The agreement is subject to ratification by Ford-Unifor members. To respect the ratification process, Ford of Canada will not discuss the specifics of the tentative agreement.

About Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited

Ford of Canada's operations include a national headquarters, three vehicle assembly and engine manufacturing plants, three parts distribution centres, and three Connectivity and Innovation centres. Ford employs approximately 6,500 people in Canada, while an additional 20,000 people are employed in the approximately 430 Ford and Ford-Lincoln dealerships across the country. For more information, please visit: https://www.ford.ca/

Media Contact:

Rose Pao

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SOURCE Ford of Canada