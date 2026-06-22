Ford of Canada - Unifor Open 2026 Contract Negotiations

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Ford of Canada

Jun 22, 2026, 13:30 ET

The following statement is attributable to Meredith Keenan, vice president, Human Resources, Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited.

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - We value our longstanding partnership with Unifor and begin these negotiations with deep respect for the collective bargaining process and the vital role our employees play in Ford's success.

We look forward to constructive, good-faith discussions to reach a fair agreement with the goal of providing stability for our workforce while securing the long-term competitiveness of our Canadian manufacturing operations.

About Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited 

Ford of Canada's operations include a national headquarters, three vehicle assembly and engine manufacturing plants, three parts distribution centres, and three Connectivity and Innovation centres. Ford employs approximately 6,500 people in Canada, while an additional 20,000 people are employed in the approximately 430 Ford and Ford-Lincoln dealerships across the country. For more information, please visit www.ford.ca

Contact:

Rose Pao



289.838.5398





[email protected]




SOURCE Ford of Canada

Organization Profile

Ford of Canada