Ford of Canada - Unifor Open 2026 Contract Negotiations

The following statement is attributable to Meredith Keenan, vice president, Human Resources, Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited.

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - We value our longstanding partnership with Unifor and begin these negotiations with deep respect for the collective bargaining process and the vital role our employees play in Ford's success.

We look forward to constructive, good-faith discussions to reach a fair agreement with the goal of providing stability for our workforce while securing the long-term competitiveness of our Canadian manufacturing operations.