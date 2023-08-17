BÉCANCOUR, QC, Aug. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François Legault, Premier of Quebec, and Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, announced funding of $644 million for the construction of a new battery materials production plant in Bécancour. This facility will be built by a consortium formed by the Ford Motor Company and South Korea's EcoProBM and SK On. Valued at more than $1.2 billion, this project will create more than 345 jobs.

The EcoPro CAM Canada facility will produce an average of 45,000 tonnes of cathode active materials annually. The materials will supply batteries for Ford's future electric vehicles. The facility is expected to begin its operations in the first half of 2026.

The funding breakdown is as follows: the Government of Canada is providing a conditional contribution of $322 million through the Strategic Innovation Fund, and the Government of Quebec is providing a partially forgivable loan of $322 million through Investissement Québec.

Quotes

"This investment shows once again that Canada is the green strategic partner of choice for global leaders in the automotive industry. Today, we are strengthening Quebec's key position in the electric vehicle supply chain, while continuing to build Canada's battery ecosystem. This investment is good for the environment and for the economy, and it will help maintain well-paying jobs for years to come."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"I am very proud that Quebec is attracting large players of the calibre of Ford, EcoPro and SK On. In the wake of the GM-POSCO announcement made in the spring, today we're announcing a new major investment of $1.2 billion in the Vallée de la transition énergétique innovation zone for the construction of a cathode active materials facility in Bécancour. We are laying the foundations for an industry that will allow Quebec to become a leader in both the North American and the global green economy. The energy transition gives us the opportunity to make our mark in the new economy and increase prosperity, while helping reduce global GHG emissions."

– François Legault, Premier of Quebec

"The arrival of Ford and the EcoPro CAM Canada consortium in the Vallée de la transition énergétique innovation zone is another major step in advancing the establishment of the battery sector. We're sending a clear signal: with its natural resources and clean energy, Quebec is one of the world's most attractive places for global leaders in this industry of the future."

– Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

"Ford has been serving customers in Canada for 119 years, longer than any other automaker. We're pleased to be investing in these new facilities to create a vertically integrated, closed-loop battery assembly supply chain in North America. This site is designed to help make electric vehicles more accessible for millions of people over time. We're excited to be able to make our first-ever investment in Quebec, establishing new facilities that will help shape the EV ecosystem in this province."

– Bev Goodman, President and CEO, Ford Motor Company of Canada

"By expanding here in North America, EcoProBM looks forward to globalizing our growth in cathode materials, which has been a unique strength of our company. We also are prepared to contribute to the community in Canada and Quebec and contribute to the development of the local economy, including by hiring locally."

– Jae-hwan Joo, CEO, EcoProBM

"Through the cathode joint venture, the three companies can have a stable supply of battery raw materials in North America. We will continue to work with our partners to lead electrification of the global auto market."

– Min-suk Sung, Chief Commercial Officer, SK On

Quick facts

EcoPro CAM Canada was formed in February 2023 by South Korean cathode materials manufacturer EcoPro BM Co., American automaker Ford Motor Company and South Korean EV battery maker SK On Co. SK On and Ford will become investors once the deal is closed; the joint venture is subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

by South Korean cathode materials manufacturer EcoPro BM Co., American automaker Ford Motor Company and South Korean EV battery maker SK On Co. SK On and Ford will become investors once the deal is closed; the joint venture is subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The project announced today is an important milestone in Quebec's battery sector development strategy, the Stratégie québécoise de développement de la filière batterie (link in French only), by acting as a catalyst for the sector's value chain.

battery sector development strategy, the Stratégie québécoise de développement de la filière batterie (link in French only), by acting as a catalyst for the sector's value chain. The Strategic Innovation Fund provides major investments in innovative projects that will help grow Canada's economy for the well-being of all Canadians.

economy for the well-being of all Canadians. Spread between Bécancour, Trois-Rivières and Shawinigan , the Vallée de la transition énergétique is Quebec's third innovation zone. It advances the development of the battery sector and the electrification of transportation, helps decarbonize the industrial and port sector, and optimizes the production and use of green hydrogen along this industrial chain.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Contacts: Audrey Champoux, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]