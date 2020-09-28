Launched in June, thousands of businesses across Canada have already made the POST Promise, with more joining every day. Each business commits to following five key actions that were developed in consultation with the Public Health Agency of Canada to help prevent the spread of COVID 19. These actions include: maintaining physical distancing; staying home if unwell; wearing a mask when required and practicing respiratory etiquette; cleaning and disinfecting regularly; and, washing and sanitizing hands. Businesses that make the promise are then able to display the POST Promise logo in their storefront – a clear indication to employees and customers that they are doing their part to protect Canadians' health and safety.

Ford of Canada has joined the initiative as a Founding Partner and has encouraged its dealer network across the country to consider making the "POST Promise," to support the initiative and the necessary 5 key actions of the POST Promise platform. Participating dealers will proudly display the POST Promise logo in prominent locations throughout their stores.

"The POST Promise Program reinforces Ford of Canada's belief that the health and safety of our employees and customers comes first," says Jim Hartford, Vice President Marketing and Sales, Ford of Canada.

"POST is thrilled to have the support of Ford of Canada and its dealer network," said Laura Hearn, President & Executive Director of the POST Promise. "By taking a leadership role with this critical initiative, Ford is demonstrating its unyielding commitment to keeping its customers and staff safe during this unsettling time, as well as being a good corporate citizen for the sake of all Canadians. I hope that other large Canadian companies will be inspired to also join this national movement."

"I congratulate Ford of Canada for taking this important step to help rebuild confidence in our stores and workplaces," says Goldy Hyder, President and CEO of the Business Council of Canada and POST Promise Board Member. "Getting the economy back on track safely and responsibly requires the joint efforts of government and the private sector and we applaud all businesses that are doing their part to let Canadians know they can confidently return to public spaces and help support their local economies."

About The POST Promise

The POST Promise is a private sector-led initiative, in collaboration with various levels of government, designed to help Canadians confidently and safely take the first steps back into public spaces and the workplace. Participating businesses receive important education and training as to how they can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and are able to display the POST Promise logo which is a nationally recognized symbol of a business' commitment to doing their part to protect the public's health following COVID-19. A national, not-for-profit organization called the POST Promise Corporation was established in June 2020 to provide governance and ongoing operational and financial management of the POST Promise program. The POST Promise a self-declaration – it is NOT a "certification" or "approval" from any regulatory body. All businesses are still required to follow the laws and recommended guidelines from their local public health office and government bodies. To learn more about how businesses can join the POST Promise initiative, visit www.postpromise.com.

About Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited

Ford of Canada's operations include a national headquarters, three regional offices, three vehicle assembly and engine manufacturing plants, two parts distribution centres, two R&D sites, and three Connectivity and Innovation centres. Ford employs approximately 8,000 people in Canada, while an additional 18,000 people are employed in the more than 400 Ford and Ford-Lincoln dealerships across the country. For more information, please visit www.ford.ca.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Laura Hearn

President & Executive Director

POST Promise

E: [email protected]

P: (647) 213-4631

SOURCE POST Promise

