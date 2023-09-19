FORD OF CANADA AND UNIFOR REACH TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ON NEW NATIONAL LABOUR CONTRACT Français

Ford of Canada

19 Sep, 2023, 21:45 ET

The following statement is attributable to Steven Majer, vice president, Human Resources, Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited.

OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Ford of Canada and Unifor have reached a tentative agreement on a three-year national labour contract covering more than 5,000 unionized employees in Canada.

The agreement is subject to ratification by Ford-Unifor members. To respect the ratification process, Ford of Canada will not discuss the specifics of the tentative agreement.

