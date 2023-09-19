The following statement is attributable to Steven Majer, vice president, Human Resources, Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited.

OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Ford of Canada has agreed to continue negotiations beyond the September 18, 11:59 p.m. ET deadline to achieve a tentative agreement. We will continue to work collaboratively with Unifor to create a blueprint for the automotive industry that supports a vibrant and sustainable future in Canada.

SOURCE Ford of Canada