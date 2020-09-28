Ford Commits to Investing $1.8 Billion to Become First Manufacturer in Canada to Build Full Battery Electric Vehicles

Ford of Canada hourly employees ratify a three-year, globally competitive labour agreement

hourly employees ratify a three-year, globally competitive labour agreement New agreement includes a C$1.8-billion investment to build new battery electric vehicles at Oakville Assembly Complex

investment to build new battery electric vehicles at Oakville Assembly Complex Operational improvements in the agreement will maximize production flexibility

Hourly employees receive wage increases, bonuses and other benefits

OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited and Unifor have reached a new globally competitive national labour agreement establishing Ford as the first automotive manufacturer in Canada to build fully battery electric vehicles (BEVs) as part of a C$1.8-billion investment.

Based on the collective agreement ratified by employees today, Ford is committing to transform its Oakville Assembly Complex from an internal combustion engine (ICE) site to also become a BEV manufacturing facility, starting in 2024, as well as introducing a new engine program at its Windsor operations.

Employees have also voted in favour of the three-year agreement that enables several operational improvements to increase the efficiency of Ford's Canadian facilities, including:

Competitive alternative work schedules to maximize production flexibility

Enhanced temporary employee program

Ford of Canada's hourly employees also receive a number of benefits, including:

2.5% wage increase twice over the life of the agreement

C$7,250 ratification bonus for full-time permanent employees and $500 for temporary employees

ratification bonus for full-time permanent employees and for temporary employees Reduced grow-in period for new hires from 11 years to eight years

"Working collaboratively with Unifor, and as discussions continue with both the federal and provincial governments, this agreement is an important step toward building a stronger future for our employees, our customers and our communities," said Dean Stoneley, president and CEO, Ford of Canada. "By introducing battery electric vehicle production at Oakville Assembly Complex, we are cementing our Canadian operations as a leader in advanced automotive manufacturing."

About Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited

Ford of Canada's operations include a national headquarters, three regional offices, three vehicle assembly and engine manufacturing plants, two parts distribution centres, two R&D sites, and three Connectivity and Innovation centres. Ford employs approximately 7,000 people in Canada, while an additional 18,000 people are employed in the more than 400 Ford and Ford-Lincoln dealerships across the country. For more information, please visit www.ford.ca.

SOURCE Ford of Canada

For further information: Contacts: Lauren More, 416.543.3673, [email protected]; Rose Pao, 289.838.5398, [email protected]; Matt Drennan-Scace, 416.845.5101, [email protected]