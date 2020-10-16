MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Transat A.T. Inc. is ranked 57th on Forbes magazine's annual list of the world's best employers, which places it fifth in Canada, all categories combined. The international tourism company ranked second in the travel and leisure industry and fifth best employer among airlines.

"It is encouraging, even touching, to be placed so highly in this prestigious global ranking at a time when our company and our employees are being hit hardest by the COVID-19 crisis," said Christophe Hennebelle, Vice-President, Human Resources and Public Affairs. "If we stand out in this way, it is thanks to our 5,000 employees, who are as passionate about their work as ever and who are demonstrating consummate resilience. Like us, they want our industry to receive the support it deserves from our governments in order to preserve jobs and the sector's competitiveness. For our part, we will continue to support our employees to the best of our ability and maintain transparent communication on our situation, as well as listen attentively."

The Forbes World's Best Employers ranking is based on an independent and anonymous survey of more than 160,000 workers in 58 countries carried out by Statista in June and July.

Transat was ranked eighth on the Forbes annual list of Canada's Best Employers, published this past January.

About Transat

Transat A.T. Inc. is a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands to some 60 destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. Transat is firmly committed to sustainable tourism development, as reflected in its multiple corporate responsibility initiatives over the past 12 years, and was awarded Travelife certification in 2018. Based in Montreal, the company has 5,000 employees (TSX: TRZ).

Recent distinctions and awards

World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards

Ranked eighth nationally and third in Quebec on Forbes magazine's list of Canada's Best Employers

on Forbes magazine's list of Best Employers Best Tour Operator and Favourite Overall Supplier at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media

Best Airline and Best Tour Operator at the Trophées Uni-Vers awards organized by the Association des Agents de Voyages du Québec

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.

For further information: Media: Transat A.T. Inc., Odette Trottier, Director, Communications and Corporate Affairs, [email protected], 514 908-8891

Related Links

http://www.transat.com/

