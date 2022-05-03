Forbes Travel Guide Awards Four Seasons Hotel Toronto with a Ten-Star Rating

Centrally located in the vibrant Yorkville neighbourhood, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto is a haven for those looking to experience a multicultural destination, and also want a place of relaxation. Often referred to as the heartbeat of Yorkville and a beacon of wellness and entertainment, the team at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto operates with a very specific motto in addition to the Golden Rule: true luxury is the absence of worry. They use this philosophy across the entire hotel and continuously strive to deliver a level of care that is increasingly rare to find elsewhere.

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto is also home to two of the city's most renowned restaurants, Café Boulud and d|bar by Chef Daniel Boulud , both helmed by celebrity chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud. In addition to unparalleled culinary offerings, the property houses the largest spa in Toronto and the largest city spa within the Four Seasons global portfolio. Spanning more than 30,000 square feet, the Spa at Four Seasons Toronto remains the only Forbes Five-Star rated Spa in Toronto and Ontario with 16 treatment rooms, a hair and nail bar, an indoor pool, a hot tub, a 3,500-square-foot gym and a seasonal outdoor terrace.

"To once again be awarded Forbes Five-Star designations for both our Hotel and Spa is a true honour," says Patrick Pollak , General Manager. "The Hotel turns ten this fall, and celebrating this milestone along with a Ten-Star accreditation feels quite remarkable. Our team has shown patience, resilience and commitment during unprecedented times, and this acknowledgement fills us all with so much pride."

Worldwide, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is known for continual innovation, remarkable expansion and dedication to the highest standards of hospitality. Commemorating this objective, the Star Rating system places great emphasis on service, stating that one's experience at a hotel, restaurant or spa goes beyond looks — how it makes one feel is what a guest will remember most. Verifying the epitome of luxury, Forbes grants its Five-Star accreditation to iconic properties with flawless service and outstanding facilities.

As Canada's longest-standing Five-Star hotel, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto is delighted to be among the best-in-class for Forbes Travel Guide's 64th annual Star Awards.

Please click here to learn more about the 2022 Forbes Travel Guide Star Award Winners.

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

For further information: Brielle Viveen, (416)364-0404