Forbes Names North York General Hospital one of Canada's Best Employers 2022

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - North York General Hospital (NYGH) has been named one of Canada's Best Employers 2022 by Forbes Magazine. NYGH joins 300 other top-tier Canadian organizations from across sectors selected by employees as the best places to work. NYGH is among 10 Ontario hospitals and the only academic community hospital in the GTA on this year's list. This award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"This national award is a testament to the collaborative, compassionate and high-achieving culture that NYGH is known for," says Karyn Popovich, President and CEO, North York General Hospital. "We are enormously proud of our staff, physicians, volunteers and learners for their skills and unwavering commitment to patients and residents. The pandemic has profoundly affected everyone, and it continues to be a very difficult time for health professionals. Yet, every day the NYGH team goes above and beyond to provide excellent care and serve our community."

NYGH is an internationally recognized academic community hospital that provides a range of health and medical services to more than 400,000 people in North York and beyond. The organization is a top destination for learners and attracts talent at all career stages. This past year, we welcomed hundreds of professionals to support new services, and the COVID-19 response and vaccination effort in North York. Among its recent recognitions, for the third straight year NYGH was ranked Canada's number one community hospital according to Newsweek Magazine's World's Best Hospitals report.

"On behalf of the Board of Governors, we are extremely proud of the entire North York General team for this prestigious recognition," says Bert Clark, Chair of the Board of Governors, North York General Hospital. "Whether caring for patients and families or supporting operations behind the scenes, the NYGH team is singularly focused on the people we serve. It is this extraordinary sense of shared purpose that makes NYGH such a special place."

"NYGH's Strategic Direction, People Come First in Everything We Do, is about creating an inclusive, supportive and empowering environment for patients, families, caregivers and our staff, physicians, volunteers, and learners," says Mitch Birken, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, North York General Hospital. "NYGH recognizes people for living our values of Excellence, Respect, Integrity, Compassion, and Collaboration, and is deeply committed to people-centred care, teaching and learning. This exciting recognition by others is another reflection of the strong workplace culture at NYGH."

Forbes and Statista selected Canada's Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey applied to a sample of more than 10,000 Canadian employees working for companies with more than 500 employees in Canada. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively. The awards list was announced on January 25, 2022, and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

NYGH is a leading academic community hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto. NYGH provides a range of acute, ambulatory, and seniors' care across seven sites. NYGH is among the three busiest Emergency Departments in the GTA, is one of the highest volume single-site birthing centres in Canada and is well known for clinical excellence, advanced applied research and teaching.

