North York General Announces New Board Members During Historic Time

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - North York General (NYG) and the North York General Foundation (NYGF) are pleased to announce six new Board members appointed at their Annual General Meetings on June 16, 2025.

On June 3, 2025, North York General launched a groundbreaking 10-year Vision, World-Class Care, 24/7, that will redefine the crucial role of Community Academic Hospitals in tackling modern healthcare challenges and guide the organization through a period of historic growth and transformation. The six newly elected Board members bring extensive leadership experience and expertise to the organization and health system during this pivotal time.

"We are honoured to welcome these distinguished Canadian leaders at an extraordinary time for NYG," said Mitch Frazer, Chair of the NYG Board of Governors. "Our strong, compassionate and talented Boards will guide the transformation of NYG's campus as we prepare to deliver world-class care to our aging and diverse communities for generations to come."

North York General Board of Governors:

Paviter (Pavi) Binning - Deputy Chairman and a Director of Wittington Investments, Limited

North York General Foundation Board of Directors:

Sean Cohan - President, Bell Media

- Vice President, Global Head of Marketing Excellence, Kraft Heinz Canada Ted Garrard , C.M., Founder, West Shore Consulting, Past President & CEO, SickKids Foundation

, C.M., Founder, West Shore Consulting, Past President & CEO, SickKids Foundation Vince Imerti - Partner, Stikeman Elliott LLP

- Partner, Stikeman Elliott LLP Richard So - Senior Portfolio Manager & Wealth Advisor, RBC Wealth Management

"The coming years will see the largest evolution in North York General's history and our donor community is central to realizing our ambitious goals," said Aine O'Flynn, Chair of the NYGF Board of Directors. "A transformation of this magnitude needs to be backed by strong leadership, guidance, and support. We are thrilled to welcome these incredible individuals to join us in shaping the future of healthcare at our hospital and beyond."

See the full list of NYG Board of Governors here.

See full list of NYGF Board of Directors here.

About NYG

North York General is a top-ranked Community Academic Hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto that provides high-quality acute, ambulatory, and long-term care to approximately half a million people across seven sites in Toronto. With one of the busiest Emergency Departments and birthing centres in the GTA, NYG has been ranked Canada's number one Community Academic Hospital for the seventh consecutive year by Newsweek Magazine and is a recipient of the GTA Top Employers and Forbes Canada's Best Employers awards for 2025.

About NYG Foundation

North York General Foundation is dedicated to raising and stewarding funds to support exceptional health care at North York General. The Foundation supports the hospital's most urgent needs, including equipment replacement and upgrades, capital projects, and research, and invests in programs and infrastructure that transform how the hospital delivers care. Learn more at www.nyghfoundation.ca.

