KPMG in Canada's inclusion, diversity and equity principles (ID&E) are built on having an equitable and inclusive workplace, a mentally healthy and resilient team, and being recognized as an ID&E leader. The firm's ID&E strategy is wide-ranging and includes training and education, partnerships, mentorships and scholarships with diversity-focused organizations, people networks and dedicated ID&E recruiters, to name a few.

"KPMG in Canada's inclusion, diversity and equity strategy is a core tenet of everything we do as a firm, and this recognition reflects the work we've been doing for nearly two decades to make our people feel welcome and supported within the firm and in the communities we operate in," says Elio Luongo, CEO and Senior Partner of KPMG in Canada and Co-Chair of the firm's ID&E Council.

The Forbes list was based on an independent survey of 10,000 people working at companies with more than 500 employees in Canada.

Respondents were asked to rank their employers and other companies on various measures of diversity, including how employers respect individual differences, offer opportunities for advancement, and make efforts to recruit and retain talent from underrepresented groups.

"In fiscal 2021, KPMG in Canada accomplished its goal of reaching 30 per cent women and 20 per cent people of colour in the partnership. We plan to build on those successes in the coming years, and we've added firm-wide goals as well, because being intentional about change is how we make change actually happen," says Rob Davis, Chief Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Officer and Chair of the Board of Directors of KPMG in Canada.

KPMG in Canada's FY25 goals include:

Increasing representation of Black, Indigenous, People of Colour (BIPOC) partners in the firm to 26 per cent

Increasing representation of women partners to 33 per cent

Increasing representation of Black employees to 5 per cent firm-wide

Increasing representation of people with disabilities to 6 per cent firm-wide

