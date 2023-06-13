Forbes Global Properties Expands to Ottawa, Welcoming The Bennett Property Shop to its Global Network

The award-winning Bennett Property Shop has sold over CAN$6.3 billion in real estate while consistently setting and surpassing new standards of consumer education and marketing excellence.

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ -- Forbes Global Properties , a curated consumer marketplace of luxury homes and an invitation-only membership network of top real estate firms from around the world, is proud to welcome acclaimed residential specialist Bennett Property Shop into its prestigious ranks. Bennett Property Shop will exclusively represent the brand in Ottawa and is one of just three brokerages that have thus far been selected in Canada.

Meadowshire Way is a country estate home over 10,000 sq ft located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Manotick Village- 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, wine cellar, home theater, games room, full gym and much more.

Marnie Bennett, who has been a licensed real estate professional since 1981 and who founded the Bennett Property Shop in 2012, brings over forty-two years of experience and expertise to the Forbes Global Properties cadre of real estate marketers, and the only woman in the Ottawa marketplace to lead such a large and dynamic sales team.

Bennett Property Shop is dedicated to the purchase and sale of both resale and newly constructed residential real estate, luxury homes, resort properties and condominiums. The Bennett Professionals are responsible for helping over 20,000 families with completed sales exceeding CAN$6.3 billion city-wide, and buyers and sellers alike benefit from the team's unparalleled depth of local expertise backed by an unwavering commitment to high-touch client-focused services. The firm's achievements have been acknowledged by prestigious awards and accolades, including the Better Business Bureau Torch Award in the Professional Service category for Exceptional Customer Service and Marketplace Trust, as well as Marnie's recognition as Ottawa's Professional Businesswoman of the Year.

In addition to the firm's twenty-five elite real estate advisors and robust professional team, Bennett Property Shop deploys WOW Client Care Ambassadors, who proactively communicate with clients to ensure that they are experiencing the firm's hallmark level of attention and service. Bennett Property Shop also offers a dedicated marketing department that researches current fashion, marketing, and home-feature trends to create and put into action innovative, results-driven marketing strategies for builders and developers.

"Forbes Global Properties was founded to celebrate and bolster the accomplishments of independently owned residential real estate firms worldwide, and we are delighted to welcome the Bennett Property Shop into our global network," said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. "Regarded best-in-class local experts with an undisputed record of success, Marnie and her team have fostered strong relationships within the community and are demonstrative of Forbes Global Properties' staunch prioritization of client service, professionalism, and collaboration."

"More than four decades of market experience and a family legacy of community involvement have allowed the Bennett Property Shop to provide highly personalized service backed by the consistently proven ability to achieve superior results. Our membership with Forbes Global Properties will exponentially extend our reach and allow for an even more meaningful connection to a thriving international network for the continued and improved benefit of our valued clients," said Marnie Bennett, CEO, Bennett Property Shop.

The firm and its agents consistently play a key role in sustaining and bettering the community through ongoing engagement and through Marnie's participation on numerous boards, task forces and associations, such as the Ottawa Affordable Housing Authority. Advancing her belief that "Knowledge is power," the Bennett Property Shop provides educational programs such as real estate investment seminars for women presented in conjunction with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, as well as targeted workshops for all ages and real estate stages to help clients understand how to make informed real estate decisions.

Synonymous with a passion for the community, the Bennett name is part of Ottawa's rich history through civic leadership, philanthropy and the generosity of the Bennett family who have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to local charities. The Bennett Property Shop furthers its philanthropic commitment by donating a portion of its income each year to a variety of causes, including Canadian Veteran Service Dog Unit, Wounded Warriors of Canada, and The Ottawa Humane Society.

Forbes Global Properties is the exclusive worldwide residential real estate partner of Forbes, Forbes Global Properties provides branding and marketing services to the world's premier real estate firms and is now represented by more than 13,000 real estate agents across 20 countries in more than 440 locations. No other luxury real estate platform has the global reach or media power of Forbes, one of the world's most trusted media brands - and one that luxury buyers respect. Bennett Property Shop now joins this exceptional network of top brokerages with enviable track records of success in real estate and the marketing of luxury property sales and extraordinary client care.

As a member of this exclusive, hand-selected network, Bennett Property Shop will benefit from Forbes' engaged international audience of more than 140 million to connect, inspire, and inform affluent potential homebuyers and sellers about the finest properties for sale around the world.

Homes will be presented across Forbes and Forbes Global Properties print, digital, and social media channels with expert commentary, timely market data, and top-tier editorial. Bennett Property Shop's prime residential listings will be showcased on forbesglobalproperties.com, a curated collection of high-value homes for sale worldwide.

About Forbes Global Properties

Established and led by the world's foremost independent luxury residential brokers and industry veterans, Forbes Global Properties is a curated consumer marketplace that connects discerning buyers directly to the world's finest homes and the elite agents that represent them. Established in 2020, the invitation-only network spans 440 locations and comprises more than 13,000 property experts across the U.S., Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, the Middle East, New Zealand, and Europe. For more information, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.

For media queries, please contact:

Lori Levin, Rubenstein Public Relations, +1 212 805 3013, [email protected]

SOURCE Forbes Global Properties