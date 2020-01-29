Forbes Canada's Best Employers: Air Transat climbs to 8th place nationally and 3rd in Quebec

MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Transat, named the World's Best Leisure Airline in 2019, now ranks eighth on Forbes magazine's annual list of Canada's Best Employers, up by an impressive 43 positions compared with last year. In Quebec, meanwhile, the company jumped 10 spots into third.

"It's a huge honour to be in the select club of Canada's top 10 employers, and to reach the top three in Quebec," said Christophe Hennebelle, Vice-President, Human Resources and Corporate Affairs, Transat. "We offer a stimulating, diversified work environment where teamwork, recognition and personnel development are highly valued. Thanks to these assets, which are aligned with the company's engagement values, we have built a robust employer brand that our people take pride in, and that has brought us to this level. Every day, our 5,000 employees embody the joy of vacations and contribute to the company's success. We thank them for their dedication and commitment to our customers."

Forbes establishes its ranking of the country's top employers based on a survey of 8,000 Canadians who work for private and public companies with more than 500 employees. Answers are given anonymously

About Air Transat

Air Transat is Canada's number one leisure airline. It flies to some 60 international destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe, offers domestic and connecting flights within Canada, and carries some 5 million passengers every year. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel and offering vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel. Transat was awarded Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its commitment to sustainable development. Based in Montreal, it has 5,000 employees.

Recent distinctions and awards

Named World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards

Voted Best Tour Operator and Favourite Overall Supplier at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media

Voted Best Airline and Best Tour Operator at the Trophées Uni-Vers awards organized by the Association des Agents de Voyages du Québec

Ranked among Canada's Best Employers and first among airlines on Forbes magazine's list

About Transat

Transat A.T. Inc. is a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands to some 60 destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. Transat is firmly committed to sustainable tourism development, as reflected in its multiple corporate responsibility initiatives over the past 12 years,and was awarded Travelife certification in 2018. Based in Montreal, the company has 5,000 employees (TSX: TRZ).

