TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Transat, voted the 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by Skytrax, operated its inaugural flights to Istanbul, Türkiye (IST) and Georgetown, Guyana (GEO) on December 16, introducing two new routes from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and further strengthening its network from this key hub. Flight TS164 to Georgetown departed in the early evening, followed later that night by Flight TS214 to Istanbul.

"Introducing Istanbul and Georgetown from Toronto is a strategic step in diversifying our offer while serving travellers flying to visit friends and family," said Sebastian Ponce, Transat's Chief Revenue Officer. "Istanbul unlocks a world of onward possibilities through our partnership with Turkish Airlines, and Georgetown strengthens ties with Canada's Guyanese community. Together, these routes invite discovery and deliver the seamless comfort that defines Air Transat."

"We are proud to welcome Air Transat's continued growth at Toronto Pearson with new non-stop flights to Istanbul and Georgetown," said Kurush Minocher, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Pearson. "These services make it easier for passengers to reach new destinations, explore opportunities for leisure and business, and strengthen connections around the world – while reinforcing Toronto Pearson's role as a leading global hub."

The new Toronto–Istanbul route offers year-round service with flights on Tuesdays, Saturdays, and an additional Thursday flight from May 2026. Travellers gain easy access to Istanbul and, thanks to new codeshare and interline agreements with Turkish Airlines, can connect to destinations across Türkiye, Asia, and beyond.

"This is another key milestone in our exciting journey to both enhance and maintain our position as a world-leading global aviation and transit hub. Air Transat's arrival into Istanbul today further strengthens our global connectivity and strategic connections with the Americas. The new route will enhance prospects for both tourism and trade between Turkey and Canada, whilst reinforcing Istanbul's growing role in the international aviation ecosystem. We're delighted to welcome Air Transat to our network and believe that together we will create exciting new opportunities for exchange and growth between North America, Europe and the Middle East," said Chief Commercial Officer Server Aydın, iGA Istanbul Airport.

The new Toronto–Georgetown service has already been extended to May 29, 2026, and operates twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays. Air Transat serves this route with its Airbus A321LR, an aircraft recognized for its efficiency and comfort. This ensures travellers enjoy a smooth journey to Guyana and its natural beauty.

"The addition of this service reflects the deliberate, long-term approach being taken to increase Guyana's airlift," said Mr. Sanjeev Datadin, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA). "At the board level, we remain focused on building strong airline partnerships, ensuring sound governance, and supporting investments that position CJIA to meet future demand while maintaining international standards."

These new routes also benefit from seamless connections through Air Transat's joint venture with Porter Airlines. This makes it easier for travellers from cities across Canada, including those from Western Canada, Ottawa, Montreal, and the Maritimes, to connect through Toronto and reach these destinations.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal in 1987, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

Photos of the inaugural flights: https://we.tl/t-TrXjvO5Jed

Photo captions: YYZ-GEO Photo 1 : Bernard Côté, Senior Director – Brand Communications at Transat, Manichand Singh and Cindy Sauers, Honorary Consul and High Commissioner for the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Sean O'Donnell, Associate Director Air Service and Cargo Development at GTAA, Howard Liebman, Vice-President of Government Relations at Transat, and Flight TS164 crew.

Photo 2 : Flight TS164 crew.





YYZ-IST

Photo 1: Andrea da Silva, Senior Director – Pricing at Transat, Tarique Anwar, Regional Corporate Sales Manager at Turkish Airlines, Howard Liebman, Vice- President of Government Relations at Transat, Sima Acan, Member of Parliament for Oakville-West, Can Yoldaş, Türkiye Consul General in Toronto and Sean O'Donnell, Associate Director Air Service and Cargo Development at GTAA.

Photo 2: Flight TS214 crew.

