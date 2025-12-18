An expanded Summer 2026 program: nine new routes, annualized services and increased frequencies on key routes

MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Transat, voted the World's Best Leisure Airline at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards, today announced the launch of a new non-stop service between Toronto and Tirana, Albania. This route, part of the many additions to the carrier's Summer 2026 program, will be operated once weekly starting June 18, using an Airbus A330.

New for Summer 2026 (CNW Group/Transat A.T. Inc.)

"Albania is fast becoming a standout destination on the European travel map, and we are proud to be the first airline to serve it directly from North America," said Sebastian Ponce, Transat's Chief Revenue Officer. "With nine new routes, the annualization of several services and increased frequencies on our flagship routes, our Summer 2026 program is the most extensive we have ever offered. It is part of a network strategy designed to maximize fleet utilization, support steady and profitable growth, and diversify our revenue streams, all the while giving our travellers more choice, flexibility and access to inspiring new destinations."

In addition to the introduction of Tirana, Air Transat will roll out a significantly enhanced Summer 2026 program, marked by the launch of new routes, the conversion of several seasonal services to year-round operations, and increased frequencies on strategic routes.

Strengthening services from Quebec City

Air Transat will also continue its growth at Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) with the launch of a new non-stop service to Nantes (NTE) for Summer 2026. This route will be operated once weekly on Tuesdays from June 2 to October 20, 2026, using an Airbus A321LR.

This addition is part of a substantial reinforcement of Air Transat's offering from Québec City, including an additional frequency to Paris (CDG), bringing the service to up to six weekly flights at the height of the season; the launch of the new Quebec City–Marseille (MRS) route as of Summer 2026; and the annualization of the Quebec City–Fort-de-France (FDF) service, whose inaugural flight took place on December 14.

"Québec holds a very special place in Air Transat's history and identity," added Sebastian Ponce, Transat's Chief Revenue Officer. "This year's additions from Jean Lesage International Airport reflect our commitment to make thoughtful, long-term investments where demand from Quebec travellers is strong. It is a concrete way for us, as a homegrown airline, to continue growing alongside the region, in step with its travellers."

New Routes for Summer 2026 Route Details* Toronto (YYZ) – Accra (ACC) 2 flights/week, starting June 17, 2026 Toronto (YYZ) – Tirana (TIA) 1 flight/week, starting June 18, 2026 Montreal (YUL) – Agadir (AGA) 1 flight/week, starting June 12, 2026 Montreal (YUL) – Dakar (DSS) 2 flights/week, starting June 17, 2026 Montreal (YUL) – Reykjavik (KEF) 2 flights/week, starting June 16, 2026 Quebec City (YQB) – Marseille (MRS) 1 flight/week, starting May 21, 2026 Montreal (YUL) – Ottawa (YOW) 3 flights/week, starting May 15, 2026 Ottawa (YOW) – London Gatwick (LGW) 3 flights/week, starting May 15, 2026 Quebec City (YQB) – Nantes (NTE) 1 flight/week, starting June 2, 2026







*Number of frequencies at the height of the season.

Annualization of routes to the South from Montréal, Québec City and Toronto Route Details Toronto (YYZ) – Cartagena (CTG) - Medellín (MDE) 1 flight/week Montreal (YUL) – Cartagena (CTG) - Medellin (MDE)* 1 flight/week Montreal (YUL) – Guadalajara (GDL) Extended until June 27 Montreal (YUL) – Pointe-à-Pitre (PTP) 2 flights/week Montreal (YUL) – San José (SJO) 2 flights/week Quebec City (YQB) – Fort-de-France (FDF) 1 flight/week







*New route

Increased frequencies on key routes Routes Details* Toronto (YYZ) – Berlin (BER) 3 flights/week (+1) Toronto (YYZ) – Cancun (CUN) 9 flights/week (+2) Toronto (YYZ) – Faro (FAO) 3 flights/week (+1) Toronto (YYZ) – Istanbul (IST) 3 flights/week (+1) Toronto (YYZ) – Lima (LIM) 3 flights/week (+1) Toronto (YYZ) – Venice (VCE) 3 flights/week (+1) Montreal (YUL) – Bordeaux (BOD) 6 flights/week (+1) Montreal (YUL) – Bruxelles (BRU) 5 flights/week (+1) Montreal (YUL) – Fort-de-France (FDF) 2 flights/week (+1) Montreal (YUL) – Madrid (MAD) 5 flights/week (+1) Montreal (YUL) – Valencia (VLC) 2 flights/week (+1) Quebec City (YQB) – Paris (CDG) 6 flights/week (+1)







*Number of frequencies at the height of the season and variations compared with the previous year.

In addition, Air Transat's network connectivity continues to improve, notably through its partnerships with Porter Airlines, Turkish Airlines and GOL Airlines. Each of these collaborations expands connecting opportunities across Air Transat's network – whether with Porter for domestic and transborder services, with Turkish Airlines for access to a wide range of destinations via Istanbul, or with GOL to extend the reach of its offering in Brazil and South America.

