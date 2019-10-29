Forages Rouillier receives the first ECOLOGO Certification for mining exploration!

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - We at Rouillier Drilling are very proud to announce that we have obtained a certification—the first certification for UL 2724: ECOLOGO Certification Program for Suppliers of the Mineral Exploration Industry. The last step of the certification process, which includes the results of the audits, the use of the ECOLOGO mark and a listing on UL's Sustainable Product Database (SPOT), has been successfully completed. We are very excited about this accomplishment and look forward to continuing to make this certification a key goal of mining exploration.

In collaboration with the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA), Rouillier Drilling was part of the process to develop a standard and obtain certification in mining exploration since 2013. As a world first in this sector, the certification initiative was created in response to mining exploration stakeholders' and investors' concerns regarding compliance with environmental standards and the social acceptability of projects.

Two types of certification programs have been developed:

UL 2723: ECOLOGO certification program for mining exploration companies

UL 2724: ECOLOGO certification program for service providers in the mining exploration sector

This launch for companies in the mining exploration sector is a sign of the times; we, as corporate citizens, must do our part to protect the environment and resources. This initiative is intended to be a guideline for mineral exploration stakeholders, but also a way to ensure respect for the communities near mining projects while ensuring the acceptability of our activities and actions.

Rouillier Drilling is a company that aims to be a pioneer in certification. We are a pilot company for this certification, having begun the process in 2013.

Launched by UL, a leading science safety organization, these first programs for the mining exploration sector aim to recognize and promote environmental, economic and social best practices.

A collaborative effort

This project was initiated by the QMEA in partnership with the Government of Quebec, the MISA Group, the UQAT-UQAM Chair in Mining Entrepreneurship—which was at the origin of the development of the standard—and UL, which now oversees the program. The program is available to Quebec companies and will soon be available to companies operating across Canada.

The QMEA will support exploration companies and their service providers in their adherence to the standard by providing them with guidance, which will reduce the learning curve both in the field and at the administrative level.

About Rouillier Drilling

A family business since 1977, the Rouillier family has been working in the diamond surface drilling business for three generations. Today, the company is a surface drilling specialist in eastern Canada. Its strength and reputation are the result of its focus on excellence, long-term commitment and customer satisfaction.

About the QMEA

The Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA) is a non-profit organization that represents stakeholders in Quebec's mining sector. The Association was founded in 1975 to increase mining exploration in Quebec and support the development of mining entrepreneurship in Quebec. Today, with 1200 individual and 200 corporate members, it promotes the sustainable and responsible exploration of Quebec's mineral resources and their essential contribution to the province's economy. The Association is responsible for organizing Xplor, an annual convention for Quebec's mineral industry. This year's event is being held in Montréal on October 23 and 24, 2019. For more information on the QMEA: https://aemq.org/

About UL

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com.

SOURCE Forages Rouiller

For further information: Marie-Josée Turbide, Marketing consultant, mj.turbide@rouillier.ca, 418-780-5391 #203