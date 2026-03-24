Mazda earned eight 2026 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards.

awards. Mazda received more 2026 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards than any other brand.

awards than any other brand. Mazda has earned 99 IIHS safety awards since 2008, including 73 TOP SAFETY PICK+.

RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Mazda vehicles once again rank among the safest on the road, earning eight 2026 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the most of any automotive brand. This marks the third consecutive year Mazda leads the industry in the highest tier of IIHS recognition, despite increasingly stringent testing requirements.

"Mazda continues to excel in safety with eight IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ models this year," said IIHS President David Harkey. "They are providing consumers with the best in safety features at a range of prices."

2026 IIHS MAZDA LEADING THE WAY IN SAFETY (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

Sustaining this level of performance reflects Mazda's long‑standing safety philosophy: understanding real‑world risk and engineering vehicles to help mitigate harm before it occurs. Guided by a human‑centric approach and a commitment to reducing injuries in everyday driving, Mazda's philosophy aligns closely with IIHS's broader goal of reducing roadway deaths and injuries in pursuit of zero fatal crashes.

Mazda's leadership is reinforced by its historical record: 99 IIHS Top Safety awards earned since 2008, including 73 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards--evidence of nearly two decades of continuous improvement in safety engineering.

The 2026 IIHS award criteria focus on improved pedestrian crash prevention, stronger rear‑seat protection, and enhanced crash‑avoidance performance. In response, Mazda equips every new vehicle with proven crash‑avoidance technologies as standard equipment, including:

Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Smart Brake Support (Automatic Emergency Braking)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Mazda is proud to provide this technology at accessible price points. The Mazda3 starts at an MSRP of $25,250, and the all‑new 2026 Mazda CX‑5 starts at an MSRP of $36,300--reinforcing that advanced safety does not require a premium.

"We agree with IIHS that safety does not have to be expensive. Our commitment is to ensure that advanced protection remains attainable while still delivering the engaging driving experience Mazda is known for," said Jennifer Morrison, Director of Vehicle Safety Strategy, Mazda North American Operations. "Earning eight TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards shows what happens when you stay true to your philosophy: driving stays engaging, and families stay protected."

2026 Mazda TOP SAFETY PICK+ Models

Mazda3

Mazda3 Sport

CX‑30

CX‑50

CX‑70 MHEV

CX‑70 PHEV

CX‑90 MHEV

CX‑90 PHEV

For full details on the IIHS 2026 awards, visit www.iihs.org. To learn more about advanced safety at Mazda, please visit the Mazda.ca website.

The IIHS is an independent, non-governmental safety-testing organization, funded by the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.iihs.org/ratings/top-safety-picks.

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the centre of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

Follow @MazdaCanada on social media: Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]