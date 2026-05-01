MAZDA CANADA HIGHLIGHTS KEY MODEL GAINS AS ALL‑NEW 2026 CX‑5 DRIVES APRIL SALES

News provided by

Mazda Canada Inc.

May 01, 2026, 14:30 ET

CX5, CX90, and MX5 deliver yearoveryear growth

RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported April sales of 6,117 vehicles, representing a decrease of 26.7 percent versus April 2025. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 21,270, which is a decrease of 14.5 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

With the all‑new 2026 CX‑5 now available in showrooms across the country, the model delivered a solid performance in April, contributing to continued strength across Mazda's core crossover lineup. CX‑90 and MX‑5 also posted meaningful gains, helping balance broader market softness.

APRIL 2026 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • With the new 2026 CX-5 now in showrooms, sales increased 5.2 percent compared to April 2025.
  • CX-90 sales rose 1.1 percent, surpassing the previous April record set last year.
  • MX‑5 continued its strong spring performance, up 98.3 percent year‑over‑year.

April

April

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

Mazda3

780

1,157

-32.6 %

2,810

3,599

-21.9 %

MX-5

115

58

98.3 %

270

155

74.2 %

Passenger Car

895

1,215

-26.3 %

3,080

3,754

-18.0 %

MX-30

0

0

0.0 %

0

10

-100.0 %

CX-30

1,514

1,618

-6.4 %

5,250

4,695

11.8 %

CX-5

2,694

2,562

5.2 %

8,798

7,650

15.0 %

CX-50

6

1,479

-99.6 %

168

4,701

-96.4 %

CX-70

381

852

-55.3 %

1,480

1,637

-9.6 %

CX-90

627

620

1.1 %

2,494

2,437

2.3 %

Light Truck

5,222

7,131

-26.8 %

18,190

21,130

-13.9 %

MAZDA TOTAL

6,117

8,346

-26.7 %

21,270

24,884

-14.5 %

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

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SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]

Organization Profile

Mazda Canada Inc.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's...