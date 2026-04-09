Over $3.4 million donated to local charitable organizations and initiatives through Mazda Legends since 2021

Retailer‑directed donations supporting a broad range of community needs nationwide

Funding reaching individuals, families, and grassroots initiatives in communities across Canada

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. is proud to highlight the impact of its Mazda Legends program, which has generated more than $3.4 million in community giving since its launch in 2021. Through Mazda Legends, Mazda retailers across Canada are empowered to donate to local charitable organizations and grassroots programs addressing the needs of the communities they serve.

Aligned with Mazda Canada's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) priorities, retailers were encouraged to consider initiatives focused on youth, education, and wellbeing, while maintaining the flexibility to support causes meaningful to their communities.

As a result, through the Mazda Legends program, Mazda Canada and its retailers have provided charitable contributions to a broad range of local initiatives, including:

Youth development and education programs

Food security and access to essential services

Health and accessibility initiatives

Support for vulnerable and underserved populations

"At Mazda, our responsibility to the communities we serve goes beyond any single initiative," said Amy Fleming, President & CEO, Mazda Canada. "Mazda Legends empowers our retailers to invest directly in local causes they know and trust, helping ensure our charitable contributions deliver meaningful, lasting impact."

The Mazda Legends program highlights Mazda Canada's commitment to strengthening communities, alongside the company's broader focus on education access through national partnerships with Pathways to Education and Indspire.

To learn more about the Mazda Legends program, visit mazda.ca.

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the centre of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

Follow @MazdaCanada on social media: Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Krista Tzanopoulos, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]