For the Third Consecutive Year, McKesson Canada Named A Montreal Top Employer

MONTREAL, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada's Top 100 Employers has named McKesson Canada one of Montreal's best places to work for the third consecutive year.

"We are extremely proud that McKesson has been recognized as a top employer in Montreal. This recognition reflects the engagement and leadership of our team members who drive our commitment to being one of the best places to work in health care," said Domenic Pilla, CEO, McKesson Canada.

McKesson regularly assesses our culture, talent, and people-related initiatives to think about how we can stay materially ahead of benchmarks like Canada's Top Employers. We don't simply want to meet the standard, we aspire to lead.

In 2019, McKesson Canada introduced a number of new and innovative tools to help employees grow their career, grow the company, and feel empowered to contribute their very best every day. This work includes launching an online mentoring platform "McKesson Café" powered by Ten Thousand Coffees to connect employees to senior leaders for coaching and advice on how to take risks, build a personal brand and accelerate their career. Additionally, we've launched a dedicated employee resource group to promote, develop, and advance employees connected by shared cultures, backgrounds, and interests. Both initiatives strive to remove workplace barriers and cultivate a culture of diversity and inclusion.

"Recruiting, retaining, and growing talent through a culture of engagement is a business imperative. We're focused on enabling our colleagues to bring their best selves to work as we deliver on our promise of improving healthcare in every setting; one product, partner, and patient at a time," said Brian McLaughlin, Senior Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "We aim to promote a flexible, inclusive, and dynamic work environment because it both the smart thing and the right thing to do."

McKesson Employees benefit from a wide range of services and programs, including:

Employee and family assistance programs

Supplemental maternity leave top-up payments

Professional training programs and tuition subsidies

Flexible work arrangements, including flexible Fridays*

On-site gym and fitness classes**

Teambuilding wellness challenges

Community involvement initiatives

Volunteer grants and matching donations

Retirement and savings plan

McKesson stock at a discounted price

Employee referral incentive program

Subsidized spaces in a local daycare**

Community garden**

Paid internships, co-op placements and summer employment for students and new graduates

*For eligible employees.

**Not offered at every location.

To learn more, read McKesson Canada's complete employer review. For more information on career opportunities with McKesson Canada, visit mckesson.ca/en/careers.

About McKesson Canada

Founded more than 100 years ago, McKesson Canada is dedicated to delivering vital medicines, supplies and information technologies that enable the health care industry to provide patients better, safer care. Our solutions empower pharmacies, manufacturers, hospitals and other health care institutions by enabling them to get closer to the millions of patients they serve every single day, while contributing to the quality and safety of care in Canada. For more information, visit www.mckesson.ca.

About Montreal's Top Employers

First published in 2006, Montreal's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes employers in Greater Montreal that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers were evaluated by the editors at Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office located in Greater Montréal; employers of any size may apply, whether in the private- or public-sector.

