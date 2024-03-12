For The Second Consecutive Year, Grupo Bimbo Receives Recognition for its Actions to Mitigate the Effects of Climate Change at a Global Level

The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) included the global bakery on The A List 2023, which highlights companies with the best environmental strategies in the world.

Approximately 21,000 global companies from different industries applied for The A List and only 346, including Grupo Bimbo, received this rating.

CDP is a non-profit charitable organization that manages and produces analysis that enables publicly traded companies and local governments to disclose their environmental impact and benchmark themselves against others in the marketplace.

TORONTO, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - For the second consecutive year, Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a non-governmental organization, recognized Bimbo Canada's parent company, Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest bakery, for its global efforts to combat climate change. The Mexican company has achieved the prestigious "A" rating in the 2023 ranking, which recognizes the highest quality in this area.

Grupo Bimbo was recognized in the Climate Change category, distinguishing itself as the sole Mexican food company to receive this accolade, thanks to its carbon emissions reduction and efforts to use sustainable resources across its facilities. Amongst other notable initiatives, 92% of Grupo Bimbo's worldwide electricity comes from renewable sources. The company also has the largest fleet of electric delivery vehicles in Latin America and actively promotes regenerative agriculture as part of its business model.

"This recognition is a clear testament of our global commitment to have a positive impact on society and the environment and demonstrates the difference we can make when we're all working together to achieve a common goal," said Teresa Schoonings, Senior Director, Sustainability and Diversity, Equity and Belonging at Bimbo Canada. "As part of our purpose to Nourish a Better World, Bimbo Canada has implemented more than 100 sustainability initiatives that reduce emissions, save energy, and minimize food waste. Over the next two years, we will continue to make progress in line with Grupo Bimbo's ambitious sustainability objectives as we work to achieve Zero Waste to Landfill in all of our facilities, advance electrification within our business and have 100% of our packaging be recyclable, biodegradable, or compostable by 2025.", she added.

To obtain an "A" grade in its ranking, the CDP conducts a detailed analysis of several variables, one of the most important of which is the transparency and clarity with which companies report their progress and set targets.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is the leader and largest baking Company in the world and a relevant participant in snacks. Grupo Bimbo has 217 bakeries and plants and more than 1,500 sales centers strategically located in 34 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. Its main product lines include sliced bread, buns & rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas & flatbreads, and salty snacks, among others. Grupo Bimbo produces over 9,000 products and has one of the largest direct distribution networks in the world, with more than 57,000 routes and over 149,000 associates. Its shares trade on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO, and in the over-the-counter market in the United States with a Level 1 ADR, under the ticker symbol BMBOY.

About Bimbo Canada

Bimbo Canada is Canada's largest bakery, operating for more than 112 years. It is a leading producer and distributor of fresh packaged breads and snacks with more than 1,000 products across 19 brands Canadians know and love, like Dempster's®, Stonemill®, Villaggio®, Natural Bakery, Vachon®, Little BitesTM, Takis® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Canada is proud to feed Canadian families with safe, high-quality products they can trust made by Canadians, for Canadians at 17 bakeries, 18 sales centres and 185 depots across the country. Bimbo Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company. Together, we are nourishing a better world with delicious baked goods and snacks by building a sustainable, highly productive and deeply humane company. We are dedicated to building a diverse workplace that promotes equity and belonging, where all associates can develop and contribute to the transformation of our company, the baking industry and our communities. For more, visit www.bimbocanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

