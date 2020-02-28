For the first time, the Lean & Green program is being presented in Quebec thanks to a collaboration between CargoM and Logistics in Wallonia

It was a milestone day. For the first time, an information workshop about the Lean & Green program was held outside Europe. It is also the beginning of a broader collaboration between CargoM and Logistics in Wallonia.

Lean & Green

Launched in 2008 in the Netherlands, the Lean & Green program has a simple yet ambitious objective: to reduce CO 2 emissions by a minimum of 20% in a maximum of five years. To achieve this, a simple methodology has been developed. After carrying out an assessment of emissions from transport and logistics, the participating company defines a Lean & Green action plan. This must cover at least 50% of the emissions. It then chooses a reference unit (tonne-kilometre, floor metre, pallet, etc.) to properly calculate CO 2 emissions which, most importantly, taking into account the evolution and growth of its activities.

To assess efforts already undertaken before joining the program, the company can determine a reference year prior to the year it joins Lean & Green. A crucial issue for the company is to have the necessary data to anchor the action plan in the day-to-day business activity. This will ensure that the final result is assessed from both an environmental and an economic point of view.

After its launch in the Netherlands, the program was subsequently established in Flanders by the VIL (Vlaams Instituut voor de Logistiek). In 2013, Wallonia embarked on a new phase thanks to Logistics in Wallonia. Since then, the program has been extended to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Germany and more recently to Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Quebec - Wallonia collaboration

The launch of Lean & Green Quebec builds on contacts made during the state visit to Canada of Their Majesties the King and Queen of the Belgians in March 2018. During this prestigious event, CargoM and LiW had the opportunity to discuss their common concerns and from the outset, CargoM expressed its interest in this program.

Both organizations were able to turn this collaboration into reality thanks to the contribution of Wallonie-Bruxelles International and the Ministry of International Relations and La Francophonie, under the Wallonia-Brussels-Quebec Permanent Joint Commission. For two years, this will enable CargoM and LiW to not only support each other in implementing the program in the Greater Montreal and Quebec, but also to enrich it in Europe thanks to the lessons learned from the process.

"From the very first contacts, we were aware of the many areas of common interest," said Bernard Piette, Managing Director of Logistics in Wallonia. "However, we had to find the right subject to start our collaboration and the framework to launch it under optimal conditions. Our wish is to build a long-term collaboration that could generate business volumes between our two regions."

For Mathieu Charbonneau, Executive Director of CargoM, this collaboration also represents a great opportunity: "Our sector is already taking action to reduce its environmental impact, but we want to go further by recognizing the positive actions taken by our industry. Lean & Green offers us the perfect framework; we can benefit from proven expertise and, moreover, integrate a community of more than 450 companies that have already obtained the label in Europe. In addition to capitalizing on initiatives already in place, such as the Transports Québec Écocamionnage Assistance Program and Green Marine."

Other issues are common to both regions. One in particular caught the attention of both organizations: the attractiveness of maritime occupations and awareness of the job opportunities offered by transport and logistics activities. Other issues will certainly round out the agenda, such as obtaining and using data in our sector, e-commerce logistics management and reverse logistics in a circular economy.

On the strength of these findings and the initiatives launched on both sides of the Atlantic, the two organizations are already working on joint projects to be launched in this area.

About Logistics in Wallonia

Logistics in Wallonia (asbl) s the Competitiveness Cluster officially recognized by the Walloon Government in the transport, logistics and mobility sector.

Through its "Sustainable Logistics and Mobility 2030" strategy, LiW actively involves its 360 members in an innovative approach that contributes to reducing the environmental impact of transport and logistics activities.

LiW is developing several activities to achieve this goal:

360° Diagnostics on logistics, digital and environmental optimization;

Implementation of collaborative projects involving companies, universities and research centres;

The Lean & Green program to reduce CO 2 emissions;

emissions; The implementation of a new "MultiModalWallonia" program to stimulate the use of rail and river as well as other alternatives.

About CargoM

Created in 2012, CargoM (cargo-montreal.ca - @CargoMtl) brings together the players in Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport industry, educational institutions, research centres and sector associations around shared objectives in order to increase cohesiveness, competitiveness, growth and reach. The logistics and transportation industry in Greater Montreal represents 120,000 transportation and warehousing jobs, 6,000 businesses and over $4.3 billion in economic benefits for Greater Montreal.

CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM), the Ministè̀re des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH), the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation (MEI) and all its members.

For further information: CargoM, Mathieu Charbonneau, Executive Director, 514 880-6250, [email protected]; Logistics in Wallonia, Bernard Piette, General Manager, +32-495-29.94.46, [email protected]

