MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - For this 11th edition of C2 Montréal, which will be held from September 26-28, the general public will be invited to participate in free outdoor activities on the Esplanade PVM, C2MTL22's outdoor central business and meeting place.

This is the first time that C2MTL experiences and installations will be open to the entire Montreal population and visitors to the city. C2MTL, with its festival-like approach, will breathe new creative energy into the downtown Nouveau Centre, which brings together Ivanhoé Cambridge's flagship, including Place Ville Marie, one of the most iconic sites in Montreal.

A rich experience

On the Esplanade PVM, a hot air balloon, a meeting place and symbolic of travel, will become a champagne bar, and the public will also find podiums for networking. The one-of-a-kind Aquarium, presented by Audible, is a fishbowl-like, live broadcast studio where people can gather to listen to many of the event's top speakers being interviewed. Two of C2MTL's signature experiential labs will also be accessible to the general public at noon and from 5-7 pm:

The Hopscotch lab is a guided lab that will transform your everyday movements into choreography. Walk, jump and move to discover an unexpected language.

lab is a guided lab that will transform your everyday movements into choreography. Walk, jump and move to discover an unexpected language. The Social Discourse lab offers tools to overcome division and polarization. What question would you ask?

An exceptional artistic program

The Scène Culturelle is a place for meetings, creation and artistic performances. For three days, people will be able to enjoy the installations from 12-1:15 pm and from 5-7 pm and take in the vibrant sounds of some of the local artists who make Montreal shine, such as Pierre Kwenders (DJ and founding member of the Moonshine collective), Zander Howard-Scott and Jr Maddripp (classical repertoire and krump dance), Tentacle Tribe (Montreal's leading dance collective), Blaise Margail (one-man band), Projet Sanctuaire (circus, dance and visual arts collective), Anachnid (Oji-Cree multidisciplinary artist), Liya Bombardier (composer and TikTok influencer), Urban Science Brass Band (New Orleans-style brass band), Jojoflores (DJ) and many more.

Also not to be missed: the first Sunset Session evening of C2MTL22 featuring the conference "Is there an entrepreneur in you?" with Habi Gerba (JCCM and Gazelles), Marie Pier Germain (Germain Hotels) and Élise Tastet (Tastet), hosted by Jean-Luc Mongrain.

To access the complete C2MTL22 programming, a range of pass options is available, including group passes. Please visit: https://www.c2montreal.com/register/

Thank you to our partners

C2 Montréal would like to warmly thank its collaborators for their support, with special thanks to its partners Sid Lee, Cirque du Soleil, Nouveau Centre, the Gouvernement du Québec, the Government of Canada, the City of Montreal, kyu, TD Bank Group, Fasken, Claudine and Stephen Bronfman, RBC, Novartis Canada, Boyden, Desjardins Group, GSoft, DAC, Tennis Canada, EY, IBM, Scale AI, BDC, Power Corporation of Canada, Kyndryl, Tourisme Montréal, Mavrik, Collège LaSalle, the Jewish Community Foundation of Montreal, Cadillac, Reddit, CDPQ, The Female Quotient, Stingray, Jeune Chambre de commerce de Montréal, McGill University, First Nations Leadership School, the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, PME MTL, Montréal Centre-Ville, Solotech, Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal, Tastet, Braindate, Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, Cult Nation, Beanfield Technologies, Place Ville Marie, Valtech, Kleis, Neweb Labs, Zù, Aire Commune and LNDMRK.

About C2 Montréal

Founded in 2012 by creative agency Sid Lee in collaboration with its founding partner Cirque du Soleil, C2 Montréal is Canada's premier business event. A veritable playground for the imagination, C2 Montréal is a three-day immersive experience in a highly creative setting that attracts over 8,000 participants from more than 60 countries and over 30 industries. It is an internationally renowned forum for entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity, where one in five participants experience an increase in business opportunities through the thousands of conversations initiated at each event. The event is an exceptional vehicle for creating and growing value for startups, SMEs and large corporations, resulting in over $650 million in business transactions and economic impact each year.

