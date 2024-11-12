For the Dreamers: Four Seasons Debuts Hotel Pajamas Collection

"Since launching Four Seasons at Home, we have continually focused on product innovation and guest centricity, offering a collection that recreates our iconic hotel experience at home," says Ben Hallam, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Four Seasons. "We are excited to mark our entry into the sleepwear market – rounding out our legendary sleep experience with the Hotel Pajamas collection that pairs perfectly with our signature hotel bedding."

Dreams Belong Everywhere with Four Seasons Hotel Pajamas

Designed for ultimate comfort to enhance relaxation and nighttime routines, the Hotel Pajamas are crafted from ultra-soft 100% oxford sateen cotton twill fabric. Style options include a comfortably oversized version with piped trim on the collar, cuffs, and chest pocket with embroidered Four Seasons logo, paired with pocketed pants with a button fly, adjustable drawstring waistband, and piped trim along the leg. Alternatively, a tailored fit shirt and pants featuring a refined piped trim along the collar, chest pocket, and cuffs and a subtle embroidered Four Seasons logo.

Available in classic two-toned colourways - Signature White with Turkish Silver piping and Balinese Pearl with Signature White piping - the sets are crafted for a seamless transition from all-day lounging to evening relaxation.

The collection is exclusively available online at Shop.FourSeasons.com and at select US Four Seasons properties, including Austin, Beverly Hills, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Nashville, Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco, Scottsdale, Vail, Westlake Village, Hualalai, Houston, Maui, and Philadelphia.

