For a Fourth Consecutive Year, Cogeco Communications Ranks Among the World's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations According to Corporate Knights

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications (TSX: CCA) is pleased to announce that it has been ranked for a fourth consecutive year among the world's 100 most sustainable corporations according to Corporate Knights, which released its annual ranking today in Davos. This year the Company holds the 45th spot in this highly regarded global ranking of companies that are leading the way in making the world a better place, up 36 places from 81st last year. The Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations ranking results from a rigorous assessment of 6,720 companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues.

"Cogeco has joined a league of sustainability players who are changing the rules of the game. With top-quartile performance in board diversity, carbon productivity and sustainable revenue and investment, Cogeco is demonstrating the significant potential for telecommunications companies to speed up the transition to a sustainable future," said Toby Heaps, CEO of Corporate Knights.

"We are proud of this significant achievement and honoured to have received, once again this year, this international recognition for our ongoing efforts to include the highest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards into our daily business decisions," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco. "At Cogeco, we take immense pride in pursuing our sustainability agenda through implementing the best ESG practices. We have defined our ESG strategy, with commitments centered on reducing our environmental footprint, implementing strong governance practices and supporting our key stakeholders. Seeing our ranking improve significantly and bringing us to the top 50 proves that we took the right actions and intend to continue on this path."

Our efforts in the area of ESG factors continue to be recognized, as evidenced by our nomination this past year as one of the 50 best corporate citizens in Canada by Corporate Knights. We are also listed in the prestigious Sustainability Yearbook 2022 presented by S&P Global for our excellence in implementing ESG best business practices. Cogeco promotes sustainable and inclusive growth through its long tradition of corporate citizenship and community involvement, concrete measures to fight climate change, efficient operating practices, and strong commitment to responsible and ethical management.

