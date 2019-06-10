Foodtastic Purchases Big Rig Brewery and Big Rig Restaurants

Peter Mammas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Foodtastic, said, "Big Rig is a treasured local brand and we are excited to welcome Big Rig into the Foodtastic family. We look forward to preserving Big Rig's strong brand, while growing the restaurant system across the region. We are already looking at locations in Toronto. This acquisition of a homegrown Ontario business is consistent with our strategy of acquiring quality brands with growth potential that complement our existing brand portfolio. We believe the Big Rig acquisition will leverage our marketing, purchasing and operational systems to better serve our Big Rig customers and welcome many new ones."

Big Rig is a multiple award-winning brewer, recently receiving 2 gold and 1 silver medals, at the Canadian Brewer awards. The beer is sold in several provinces, and they serve over 5000 customers per week in their restaurants. Just recently, they were honored to welcome Prime minister Justin Trudeau, and Barrack Obama at their brewery, where they enjoyed some of their great beers.

An important part of the transaction was the retention of award-winning brew master Lon Ladell, who will increase his equity stake in the brewery. "Foodtastic is an amazing company and I'm thrilled to continue being a part of Big Rig brewery's exciting future! With the financial support from Foodtastic we can now expand our operations throughout Canada" said Lon Ladell.

Foodtastic is the franchisor of multiple restaurant concepts including, Au Coq, La Belle et La Boeuf, Monza, Carlos & Pepe's, Souvlaki Bar, Nickels, and Bacaro. Foodtastic is a leader in the restaurant franchising business with over 55 restaurants and $125 million in annualized sales.

