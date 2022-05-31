"We are extremely happy to welcome Shoeless Joe's in our family. It is a great sports bar brand that will fit in perfectly in our restaurant portfolio" said Peter Mammas, President, and CEO of Foodtastic. "We are excited that Frank Lopreiato will stay on board as an equity partner and lead the brand, we are also looking forward to working with all our new franchisees and growing Shoeless Joe's in Canada."

"We are thrilled to join Foodtastic Inc. Our commitment to continually evolve the brand has played a major role in the success of our growth and ability to compete in this ever-changing landscape. We look forward to sharpening the enterprise with the acquisition." said Frank Lopreiato.

About Foodtastic

Foodtastic is the franchisor of multiple restaurant concepts including Milestones, Pita Pit, Second Cup, La Belle et La Boeuf, Monza, Copper Branch, Carlos & Pepe's, Souvlaki Bar, Nickels, Au Coq, Rotisseries Fusée, Rotisseries Benny, Chocolato, Big Rig, La Chambre, L'Gros Luxe, Gatto Matto and Bacaro. Foodtastic is a leader in the restaurant franchising business, with over 700 restaurants and $700 million in annualized sales.

SOURCE Foodtastic

For further information: Catherine Woron, [email protected]