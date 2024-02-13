MONTREAL, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Foodtastic Inc., the leading name in the restaurant industry, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of Archibald Restaurants. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Foodtastic Inc.'s journey of growth and expansion, enhancing its portfolio with the addition of the renowned Quebec-based restaurant chain.

Archibald (CNW Group/Foodtastic)

With the completion of this acquisition, Foodtastic Inc. now holds the exclusive rights to develop Archibald Restaurants, a beloved Quebec-based restaurant brand known for its unique offerings all while uniting families and friends, providing a vibrant atmosphere for dining, drinking, and dancing. This integration into the Foodtastic Inc. family epitomizes the company's steadfast dedication to delivering unmatched dining experiences to its clientele.

"We are delighted to welcome Archibald Restaurants into the Foodtastic Inc. family," said Peter Mammas, President, and CEO of Foodtastic Inc.. "This acquisition aligns seamlessly with our vision of providing diverse and exceptional culinary experiences across the province and country. We see tremendous potential in expanding the Archibald concept and are eager to embark on this journey. We are committed to working in partnership with the Archibald Microbrewery team to ensure the continued success of this iconic brand."

Looking ahead, Foodtastic Inc. has ambitious plans to open several new Archibald Restaurants over the next 24 months, further solidifying its presence in the market, across the province and within Canada.

For more information about Foodtastic Inc. and its latest developments, please visit https://foodtastic.ca.

About Foodtastic Inc.

Foodtastic Inc. is a leading franchisor of restaurant brands in Canada, with over 1,100 restaurants and $1.1 billion in sales. With an extensive presence both domestically and internationally, Foodtastic Inc. continues to drive the growth and success of its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and innovative culinary experiences.

Foodtastic Inc.'s diverse range of brands includes popular names such as Freshii, Quesada, Second Cup, Pita Pit, Milestones, Fionn McCool's, Shoeless Joe's, Benny, La Belle et La Boeuf, Monza and many more. Each brand offers unique culinary experiences tailored to various consumer preferences, ensuring that Foodtastic Inc. remains at the forefront of the ever-evolving restaurant landscape.

About Archibald Restaurants

Proudly born in picturesque Lac Beauport, Archibald Restaurants are passionate about great beers and amazing food. They thrive to create approachable experiences that bring friends and families together around a good meal.

Since 2005, they brew and develop all styles of accessible craft beers, from classic Lagers to NEIPAs. Their 6 brewpubs welcome thousands of consumers every year and bring the cottage/forest to table experience to life in a unique environment. Archibald Restaurants have the best brewers, chefs and team players. Without their 600+ people team, they wouldn't be leaders of the industry.

