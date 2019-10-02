Foodtastic acquires Les Rotisseries Benny

MONTREAL, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Foodtastic Inc. (www.foodtastic.ca) is pleased to announce that it has acquired Les Rotisseries Benny (www.rotisseriesbenny.com). Founded in 1960, Benny is a leading rotisserie-style chicken chain in the province of Québec.

Peter Mammas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Foodtastic, said, "Benny has been a Québec staple for almost 60 years and we're excited to welcome them into the Foodtastic family. We look forward to preserving Benny's strong brand, while growing the business aggressively. In addition to expanding in Québec, we are looking forward to offering the original Rotisserie Benny chicken to an expanded Canadian audience. We plan to introduce Benny into the Ontario and Maritimes markets and are actively considering new locations in Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa and Halifax. This acquisition of a homegrown Québec business is consistent with our strategy of acquiring quality local brands with growth potential."

Foodtastic is a leader in the Canadian restaurant franchising industry with more than 80 restaurants and over $150 million in system sales. Foodtastic' s brands include Au Coq, La Belle et La Boeuf, Monza, Carlos & Pepe's, Souvlaki Bar, Nickels, Big Rig, Chocolato and Bacaro.

SOURCE Foodtastic

For further information: Peter Mammas, President & CEO - Foodtastic, Tel: (514) 691 - 5050, 9245 Thimens, Pierrefonds, Québec, H8Y 0A1, www.foodtastic.ca

