Food Safety Warning - Certain recalled Isagenix brand products being sold through various internet sites may be unsafe due to over-fortification of vitamins Français

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Jan 30, 2021, 00:08 ET

Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1611979385715/1611979390681

OTTAWA, Jan. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning the public not to buy and consume Isagenix brand products recalled on October 31, 2020, November 7, 2020 and November 14, 2020 due to over-fortification of vitamins. The CFIA is aware that some of these products are currently being sold through various internet sites that are not affiliated with Isagenix International LLC.

The following products may have been sold nationally through internet sales.

Products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Isagenix

Isalean Bar – Chocolate Cream Crisp

65 g (x10 bars)

380602471 (box)

380602470 (bar)

All Best By dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Bar – Chocolate Peanut Crunch

65 g (x10 bars)

380602469 (box)

380602468 (bar)

All Best By dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake – Creamy Dutch Chocolate

854 g

 

380331367

All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake – Creamy Dutch Chocolate

61 g (x14 packets)

380331380 (box)

380331381 (packet)

All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

 

Isalean Shake –

Birthday Cake Flavour

854 g

 

380101266

 

All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

 

Isalean Shake –

Birthday Cake Flavour

61 g (x14 packets)

380101937 (box)

380101938 (packet)

All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake – Chocolate Mint

826 g

380100766

All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake – Peach Mango

826 g

380100768

All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake – Strawberry Cream

840 g

380331371

All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake – Strawberry Cream

60 g (x14 packets)

380331417 (box)

380331416 (packet)

All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake – Creamy French Vanilla

840 g

 

380331368

 

All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake – Creamy French Vanilla

60 g (x14 packets)

380331385 (box)

380331386 (packet)

All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake – Cookies and Cream

854 g

380100453

All EXP or Best By dates  up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake – Mocha

854 g

 

380100767

All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake – Salted Caramel

840 g

380100449

All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Kosher Isalean Shake – Natural Creamy Vanilla

854 g

380331360

All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Pro Shake – Strawberry Cream Flavour

952 g

380100432

All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Pro Shake – Strawberry Cream Flavour

68 g (x14 packets)

380100208 (box)

380100207 (packet)

All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Pro Shake – French Vanilla

952 g

380100433

 

All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Pro Shake – French Vanilla

68 (x 14 packets)

380341414 (box)

380341413 (packet)

All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Pro Shake –  Natural Vanilla

952 g

380100434

All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Pro Shake – Natural Vanilla

68 g (x 14 packets)

380341412 (box)

380341411 (packet)

All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Pro Shake – Natural Chocolate

966 g

380100435

All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Pro Shake – Natural Chocolate

69 g (x14 packets)

 

380341399 (box)

380341398 (packet)

All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Whole Blend plant-based shake Banana Bread Flavour

742 g

380102166

Lot 099409820 

EXP SE/2021

Lot 109401320

 EXP OC/2021

Lot 109401420

 EXP OC/2021

What you should do

Check to see if you have the affected products in your home. If the affected products are in your home, do not consume them.

Background

This warning was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities.

Illnesses

There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international); Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)