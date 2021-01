Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1611979385715/1611979390681

OTTAWA, Jan. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning the public not to buy and consume Isagenix brand products recalled on October 31, 2020, November 7, 2020 and November 14, 2020 due to over-fortification of vitamins. The CFIA is aware that some of these products are currently being sold through various internet sites that are not affiliated with Isagenix International LLC.

The following products may have been sold nationally through internet sales.

Products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Isagenix Isalean Bar – Chocolate Cream Crisp 65 g (x10 bars) 380602471 (box) 380602470 (bar) All Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Bar – Chocolate Peanut Crunch 65 g (x10 bars) 380602469 (box) 380602468 (bar) All Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Creamy Dutch Chocolate 854 g 380331367 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Creamy Dutch Chocolate 61 g (x14 packets) 380331380 (box) 380331381 (packet) All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Birthday Cake Flavour 854 g 380101266 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Birthday Cake Flavour 61 g (x14 packets) 380101937 (box) 380101938 (packet) All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Chocolate Mint 826 g 380100766 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Peach Mango 826 g 380100768 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Strawberry Cream 840 g 380331371 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Strawberry Cream 60 g (x14 packets) 380331417 (box) 380331416 (packet) All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Creamy French Vanilla 840 g 380331368 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Creamy French Vanilla 60 g (x14 packets) 380331385 (box) 380331386 (packet) All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Cookies and Cream 854 g 380100453 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Mocha 854 g 380100767 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Salted Caramel 840 g 380100449 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Kosher Isalean Shake – Natural Creamy Vanilla 854 g 380331360 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Pro Shake – Strawberry Cream Flavour 952 g 380100432 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Pro Shake – Strawberry Cream Flavour 68 g (x14 packets) 380100208 (box) 380100207 (packet) All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Pro Shake – French Vanilla 952 g 380100433 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Pro Shake – French Vanilla 68 (x 14 packets) 380341414 (box) 380341413 (packet) All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Pro Shake – Natural Vanilla 952 g 380100434 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Pro Shake – Natural Vanilla 68 g (x 14 packets) 380341412 (box) 380341411 (packet) All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Pro Shake – Natural Chocolate 966 g 380100435 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Pro Shake – Natural Chocolate 69 g (x14 packets) 380341399 (box) 380341398 (packet) All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Whole Blend plant-based shake Banana Bread Flavour 742 g 380102166 Lot 099409820 EXP SE/2021 Lot 109401320 EXP OC/2021 Lot 109401420 EXP OC/2021

What you should do

Check to see if you have the affected products in your home. If the affected products are in your home, do not consume them.

Background

This warning was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities.

Illnesses

There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international); Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca